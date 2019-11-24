The Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale: The World Before

On Sunday night, AMC will air the mid-season ten finale of The Walking Dead. The zombie drama has seen the tensions between the Whisperers and characters in the Alexandria community rising throughout the season with a shocking twist from last week’s Episode 10×07 taking things in an unexpected direction. As the story threads have lead to Negan seemingly joining the Whisperers, Lydia fleeing Alexandria, Gamma learning her leader lied, and Dante being a mole all along, things are ready to explode as everything leads to the inevitable Whisperer War story arc. With only one episode remaining in 2019, the mid-season break might come with quite a bit of anticipation for fans.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×08 is titled, “The World Before.” The official synopsis for The World Before reads, “In the mid-season finale, a fight causes tensions in Oceanside while the Alexandrians set out on a high-stakes mission.” The episode is directed by John Dahl on a script from Julia Ruchman.

On the heels of The Walking Dead Episode 10×07 seeing Dante kill Siddiq, Sunday night’s new episode will pick up where the shocking twist left off. “Which episode it was going to be, was a little bit of a secret because I don’t think they knew right from the beginning,” Siddiq actor Avi Nash told ComicBook.com. “Angela [Kang] and Scott [Gimple] and the team, they’re super kind with me and they always have been. Angela actually called me before we started filming the season to give me a rundown of the season and then broke the news to me then. I knew going into season 10 that that was going to be my last season.”

Of course, this leaves Dante inside of the community, serving as a mole for Alpha to get intel regarding the civilization which Lydia believes could crumble the villain’s following. The big Dante twist does, however, create some minor plot holes depending on how it plays out.

