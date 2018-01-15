‘The Walking Dead’ Character Who Won’t Die In Season 8

The Walking Dead‘s crossover with Fear the Walking Dead seems to be indicating one safe bet: Morgan Jones won’t die in The Walking Dead Season Eight.

Morgan is on a crash course with Fear the Walking Dead where he will serve as the crossover character beginning in the sibling series’ fourth season. Revealed in photos from the upcoming Fear episodes, Morgan Jones appears to be continuing his story beyond The Walking Dead Season Eight, rather than detailing one of his absences earlier in the timeline. Details such as the character’s apparel and the pointed spear he is carrying reveal as much.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Morgan Jones actor Lennie James teased Morgan’s story expanding beyond The Walking Dead Season Eight as the season’s remaining episodes will “springboard” him to the other show.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” James said. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

Topping it all off is the weekend’s announcement of Fear the Walking Dead Season Four premiering directly after The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight finale. Previously dubbed by speculation as The Walking Dead Season 8.5, Fear the Walking Dead will look to keep Walking Dead fans’ interest by continuing Morgan’s story exactly where it left off in his final episode of the original series. It all continues to beg the question: will the two shows completely merge?

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.