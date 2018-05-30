‘The Walking Dead’ Willing To Explore Negan’s Backstory

The Walking Dead might familairize its audience with Negan in a deeper dive into Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s character’s backstory.

The AMC series, which is currently in production for its ninth season, has touched on Negan’s pre-apocalyptic life in conversations from Season Eight. In one instance, he revealed himself to have had a wife to Father Gabriel, while he opened up further to Jadis/Anne in the Season Eight finale. Now, according to Skybound’s Johnny O’Dell in their weekly Mailbag story, it appears the zombie drama might give Negan’s origin story a go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Although Negan dropped hints about his past to Father Gabriel and Jadis/Anne, we still haven’t seen any actual scenes from his life prior to the apocalypse,” O’Dell wrote. “So far, his backstory in the show seems to parallel the one from the comics (which has it’s own standalone book by Robert Kirkman that you can get here). Although we don’t know of any plans to make an episode out of it, the producers have expressed a willingness to dig deeper into his past.”

Fans of Negan are eager to see that willingness turn into an idea being executed. The story as it goes in The Walking Dead comics was flashed out in a flashback series titled Here’s Negan and the character’s reveal through dialogue have been on par with the events of the comic book’s narrative.

For others fans, eager to get away from Negan back to the original characters they fell in love with when starting The Walking Dead, O’Dell and Skybound have good news: “There will be plenty of individual and group scenes involving the Walking Dead original cast of Rick, Daryl, and Carol.”

Interestingly enough, no mention of Maggie, following the word that Lauren Cohan only has six episodes on her contract for The Walking Dead in Season Nine.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.