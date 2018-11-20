‘The Walking Dead’: Negan Breaks Gabriel in Mid-Season Finale Preview

The Walking Dead‘s big villain is at it again from the depths of his jail cell as Negan seems to be getting under Father Gabriel’s skin.

In a clip from Sunday’s Mid-Season 9 finale episode, seen in the video above, Negan’s more obnoxious side surfaces once again as Gabriel cleans out his cell.

“You know what a smell is? It’s when odor molecules activate neurons in your nasal passages,” Negan starts. “So, every time you come in here, change my bedpan, smell my s—, something that was actually in my a– goes right up your nose!”

Gabriel was able to dodge the initial attempt at frustrating him. “I’m sorry, I never know which eye I’m supposed to look at it, it’s a little bit distracting,” Negan adds, serving as the final straw for Gabriel.

“Shut up for once in your life shut your damn mouth,” Gabriel says. “I keep scratching at you. I keep trying to figure out what’s underneath it all. I keep thinking that if I deep enough, I’ll find a person! Someone I can help but I never do! All I find is more…”

At this point, Negan realizes something else has bothered Gabriel to the point that he would break like this. When he asks what happened, Gabriel opens up: “Rosita’s at Hilltop. I sent her out and she got hurt,” he says. “The messenger doesn’t know what happened or how bad it is and I can’t go to help her because I have to be here with you. Because somebody has to stay behind to be responsible for you.”

When Negan seems to apologize to Gabriel, it is quickly shut down. “It’s bad enough I have to clean up your s—,” Gabriel said. “I shouldn’t have to listen to it, too.”

The Walking Dead Episode 9×08 is titled, “Evolution.” The official synopsis for “Evolution” reads, “A small rescue mission braves a dangerous herd in their hunt for a missing comrade, only to discover a surprising threat that could doom them all.” It is directed by Michael Satrazemis with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

