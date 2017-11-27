‘The Walking Dead’: Negan Sings About His Bat In Catchy Fan Video

YouTuber Socka-2-May has crafted an auto-tuned take on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the bat-wielding bad guy menacing the heroes of The Walking Dead.

The song, “Like I’m Not the Guy With the Bat,” utilizes a hip hop beat and a good amount of Negan-isms with a catchy hook (“Like I’m not the guy with the bat / I’m just the guy that makes your kid spaghetti”). The lyric video is NSFW on account of Negan’s language — and his creative yet often raunchy put downs and descriptors — and contains mild spoilers for season 8 of The Walking Dead.

There’s even the part from episode 8×05 where Negan practically spit bars as-is. “I wear a leather jacket, I have Lucille, and my nutsack is made of steel,” Negan says, with the kind of eloquence and rhythmic cadence exhibited by Eminem.

Socka-2-May has previously produced comparable The Walking Dead inspired songs, like “Hot Diggity Dog / Tickles My Balls,” “I Ain’t Nobody’s B—,” “I Wanna See What Grandma Got Me” and “Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy.”

Despite his intimidation factor and penchant for violence, Negan is a golden goose for memes and even has an officially licensed line of adult diapers you can buy — just in time for Christmas.

