‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 2: The Bridge

AMC will air the second episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season on Sunday night.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×02 is titled, “The Bridge.” The official synopsis for The Bridge reads, “The communities join forces to restore a bridge that will facilitate communication and trade. Someone is gravely injured at the construction site.” The episode is directed by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick on a script written by Daisy Meyer.

Episode 9×02 will pick up more than a month after the events of the Season Nine premiere. In the wake of Gregory’s execution at the Hilltop, the communities are trying to come together to build a future though the leadership styles are tending to clash from time to time. With Maggie and Rick’s relationship somewhat strained, other characters are having to step up to keep things peaceful.

“I loved [Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan] they play that scene,” Kang said in reference to Rick and Maggie’s Barrington House balcony scene from Episode 9×01. “Lauren brings such depth to Maggie and, again, it’s another scene where two people who have been so close for years. Rick was really a mentor to Maggie and she still thinks of him that way but she’s coming into her own as a leader. She’s becoming the leader that Rick saw in her all this time. That means sometimes she has to tell him, ‘I’m going to handle my business differently than you do and we’re gonna have to be okay with each other.’”

Maggie and Rick aren’t the only close survivors who aren’t seeing eye to eye. Rick and Daryl’s relationship seems to be bending but not breaking, just yet. “I think these two characters, they’re brothers, and brothers don’t always agree,” Kang said. “The beautiful thing about people who love each other so much is they can just tell each other truth in a way that people who aren’t as close might tip toe around the truth. Norman and Andy playing those roles, they did such incredible, beautiful work. They rehearsed so much and just really nailed every little emotional beat of that scene. They were excited to play it because they don’t disrespect each other. It ends in a friendly way. There’s pain, there’s disagreement, there’s different philosophies. That’s true to life. That’s true of families and friendships in America and all over the world.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.