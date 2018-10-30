‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus on Filming Without Andrew Lincoln

Beyond Episode 9×05, The Walking Dead will go on without Andrew Lincoln for the first time ever, which was “weird” for Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus.

Reedus, who opened up about Lincoln’s final sequence on the show’s set while appearing on ComicBook NOW, opened up about life after Lincoln in a more recent interview. “Dude, it’s been weird as f—, I won’t lie,” Reedus tells EW. “I still send him scripts. When no one’s looking, I e-mail him scripts, and he gives me notes still to this day. It was weird, I have to tell you.”

The feeling of Lincoln’s absence set in quite quickly, though not immediately. “The weirdest part for me was the day after he was gone, and I came to set to work, and it was kind of a quiet day on set,” Reedus said. “Not because everybody was in mourning, it was just because I wasn’t really working with many people. There wasn’t really many people there. And then we worked in the morning, and it’s all hard work, and then we go out to lunch.” This is when reality started to set in for Reedus, who had acted with Lincoln since 2010 on the AMC zombie show. “And I always take my lunch back to the trailer because it’s so hot outside that I have to have air conditioning or I’m gonna pass out. So I take my lunch back to the trailer, and I’m just kinda sitting there quietly for a good 45 minutes. ‘Cause I’ve never not had lunch in my trailer with him in nine years. We always get my lunch and go back to my trailer, the two of us. So I just kinda sat there quietly, like, where the f— is Andy right now?”

As the saying goes, time heals all wounds. “That was the hardest part for me. It’s all healed itself, but I have to say eating lunch by myself in my trailer was really, really weird,” Reedus said. “It made me really depressed. In my trailer right now, one of the chairs in there is covered in blood and it’s from Andy Lincoln’s last day. He had somebody’s blood all over him, and he left my chair covered in blood. And I still won’t let the cleaning guys clean off that chair, because that bloody chair reminds me of Andy every day. The whole trailer’s really clean except for one chair that’s covered in blood.”

