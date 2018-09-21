‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Reveals Andrew Lincoln’s Final Prank

With Andrew Lincoln exiting The Walking Dead in its upcoming season, the prank war between the actor his co-star Norman Reedus came to an end, with the Daryl actor claiming victory.

“I’m so f—ing far ahead of him that he could prank me a hundred times and I’d still be ahead,” Reedus told ComicBook.com on the set of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season. Before returning to the United Kingdom to be spend more time with his family, Lincoln did take one last show at Reedus.

“He toilet papered my car,” Reedus said. The thing is, Lincoln may have cheated. “How he did it was, we were filming a really weird scene and he just told the set PA to do it,” Reedus said. “I’m like, ‘That’s so lazy!’ It’s so bad. He just wasted a bunch of toilet paper and you’re an a–hole! I’m still so far…”

After describing the battle in the war, Reedus quickly recalled how it all began years ago. “We’re in Japan and he’s like, ‘Oh, you speak a little bit of Japanese, don’t you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, a little bit.’ We’re so jet lagged and it’s super early in the morning and everyone’s overly polite. He goes, ‘Yeah, how do I say this? How do I say, ‘Thank you for having me in your country?” I go, ‘Toire wa dokodesu ka.’” The prank was going perfectly according to plan, as of that moment.

“He’s like,’”What?’ I’m like, ‘Toire wa dokodesu ka,’” Reedus continued. “He goes, ‘Okay.’ They go, ‘Okay, sir.’ He goes, ‘Before we start, toire wa dokodesu ka.’ You just see everyone like…” Reedus then gestured to show how shocked the Japanese audience was.

“It means ‘Where’s the toilet?’” Reedus explained. “He kind of goes, ‘What the f— did I just say?’ ‘You just asked where the toilet is.’ That was on live television. There’s been a ton of [pranks] between.”

