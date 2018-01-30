Norman Reedus Reads Erotic ‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Fiction

For as long as there have been fandoms, there have been aspiring writers who take creative liberty with popular characters to put them in a variety of romantic situations. Thanks to the rise of the internet, these communities reach vast amounts of like-minded individuals, sometimes even getting their work in front of the very subject of their stories. Star of The Walking Dead Norman Reedus recently read some of the more sexually-charged stories created by fans featuring his character in compromising situations.

As you can see from the video above, the internet is full of creative interpretations of relationships between popular characters. You can also see that Reedus is a good sport about reciting the sexual trysts between his character and Rick, played by Andrew Lincoln.

The video above may have been all in good fun, but Reedus recently shared how upset he is that series regular Chandler Riggs has left the show.

“I was desperately unhappy about that,” Reedus shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve seen Chandler grow up from a little boy. I’ve known that kid so long, and it always hurts when you lose a family member on the show. Chandler is definitely a family member to me. I was not happy about it. I always thought Chandler would be the last man standing, to be honest.”

Following Riggs’ departure, this means the number of core cast members that have been involved with the series since day one has diminished drastically.

“The people that started this show, to me, are the heart of the show,” Reedus admitted. “When you lose those key members, it’s such a big blow to the show, and to the fans, and to us that are there. Who’s left? There’s only a few of us left out of all those people. If you wanted to turn it into a totally different show, you get rid of those people. But if you want to hold onto what made the show special, you’ve got to be very careful what you do with those people.”

