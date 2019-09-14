The Walking Dead’s Dixon Brothers Norman Reedus and Michael Rooker to Reunite on Ride Season 4

Norman Reedus will reunite with former Walking Dead co-star Michael Rooker on the upcoming fourth season of AMC reality travel series Ride with Norman Reedus, Rooker revealed on Instagram.

“RIDE brother RIDE…..,” Rooker captioned an Instagram photo showing him posed with TWD‘s Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, the still-surviving younger brother of Rooker’s long dead Merle.

“Season 3 was a blast — we had a ton of fun traveling the world and the U.S. with some really awesome guests,” Reedus said in a statement when AMC renewed the unscripted series for its fourth season earlier in 2019. “We’re looking forward to turning that up even further for Season 4. I can’t wait for everyone to see it all.”

Last season saw Reedus reunite with former TWD co-star Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) for a trip through England, Steven Yeun (Glenn) in the Bay Area of California and Austin Amelio (Dwight) in the Valley of the Sun, Arizona. Season 3 also saw appearances from Reedus’ co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) — who appeared alongside Lincoln — and Melissa McBride (Carol) for a trip across Scotland.

“I think Season 3 of Ride is the one to beat. It’s by far the best season we’ve ever done,” Reedus previously told AMC. “It took three seasons to capture what the show was. We started off in the first season and it was more like a gearhead show, like ‘This is a so-and-so motorcycle made by so-and-so with so-and-so parts.’ Then the second season, the hype of the show got out, and wherever we would go, we just got swarmed by people. And then we just started incorporating that into the show because that’s part of it. That’s part of what we’re experiencing and we wanted people to feel like they were with us, doing what we were doing, and since that happened everywhere we went, we just started including it. Then with Season 3, we threw all caution to the wind and just had a really good time, and you can tell.”

In Season 4, Reedus and his celebrity guests are “going to Uraguay, we’re going to Costa Rica, we’re going to a whole bunch of cool spots with a bunch of good guests,” Reedus told Extra in February. Reedus also named superstar Cher as his dream guest.

Reedus next returns as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead Season 10, premiering Sunday, October 6 on AMC.