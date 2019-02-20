‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Is Making Changes to Some of the Season 9 Scenes

Norman Reedus is one of the longest-running cast members on The Walking Dead, giving him the veteran ability to change dialogue to more suitably fit his role.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 follow. Major spoilers!

For much of Season Nine, especially in Sunday night’s Omega episode, Reedus has been acting opposite Matthew Lintz and his Henry character. Lintz joined the show in Season Nine, having debuted five episodes back, giving Reedus room to lead one of the AMC show’s youngest cast member.

“You know, I’ve been doing something with Henry the entire year,” Reedus told EW. “I’ve been changing dialogue a little bit here and there. I’ve been changing stage direction a little bit here and there, trying to give Henry responsibility. If there was a line that was like, ‘You stay here. I’m going to go do this,’ I would be like, ‘I need you to watch my back. I need you to watch these people while I’m away.’ I change things a little bit because I have a teenage son, so I know that when you give a teenager responsibility, he feels like he’s part of the group. If you empower people, you can trust them a little bit more.”

More specifically, Reedus admits he has changed dialogue in particular scenes with some of his veteran co-stars, as well. “In the first part when Tara and Michonne are interrogating her and they’re in her face and they’re yelling, I purposely asked that I be behind the bars,” he said.

Reedus looked at the scene and found a way for his character to play a key role while wearing his best detective pants opposite Cassady McClincy’s Lydia. “I’m not in the room with them, in her face,” Reedus explained. “I want to sit there and I want to watch her face. I want to see where she cracks. I want to see what looks like a lie. Let the two girls interrogate her and scream at her and scare her, but Daryl wants to remove himself and see how she acts. He’s a very good judge of character, which Michonne says later, but that’s what that is. He’s like, ‘Let me just observe this from back here.’ But it’s also like a wild animal behind a cage on both sides. Once Daryl enters the cage, he’s going to f— you up, you know what I mean?”

