Popular ‘The Walking Dead’ Theory Debunked

Early in The Walking Dead‘s ninth season, the women of Oceanside exacted their revenge against the Saviors. Years ago, Simon lead a group to the community and executed their men, including children such as Cyndie’s little brother. With Arat captive, Maggie and Daryl allowed the Oceanside women to complete their quest for revenge without batting an eye. As a result, many suspected some sort of justice might come for Maggie, Daryl, or Oceanside. However, it doesn’t seem this moment will have any recoil for those involved.

“Actually, the Oceanside gals won’t be punished for killing the Saviors at all,” Skybound’s Johnny O’Dell wrote in their weekly The Walking Dead Mailbag. “They’re still very much allies of Alexandria, Kingdom, and Hilltop (even though the bond connecting the communities has soured). Maggie and Daryl barely flinched at Arat’s execution, so no justice will need to be served (remember how Carol dealt with the Saviors when SHE last encountered them?)”

In fact, this should be quite unsurprising, given the reminder of Carol’s last encounter with the Saviors. After Jed tried to take her wedding ring, Carol torched the last of Negan’s former followers, meaning there are no Saviors left who could seek justice. Furthermore, Rick and Michonne would likely be the only characters to enforce a form of justice for the executions of Saviors but with a six-year time jump having been carried out and one of the two having left the series, it seems like the Oceanside story is all but wrapped up.

Cyndie actress Sydney Park appeared on ComicBook.com’s After the Dead series to recap the episode in which she was last seen [Episode 9×03]. At the time, she was uncertain whether or not the AMC series would call her back to explore more of Cyndie’s story. “Like truthfully, I really don’t know. I hope so,” Park said. “I love being a part of the show, and I feel like there is so much more story to tell, not only with my character and my tribe, but with everyone else.”

