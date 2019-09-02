The Walking Dead Releases PSA on How to Tell Difference Between Fever and Walker Infection

The Walking Dead published a 1950s-style PSA helping apocalypse survivors distinguish between a regular fever and one caused by an incurable walker bite.

Brainy Eugene (Josh McDermitt) hosts the informational video released ahead of the zombie drama’s Season 10 premiere in October, where Eugene is part of a “love quadrangle” with new mother Rosita (Christian Serratos), baby daddy Siddiq (Avi Nash) and Rosita’s boyfriend Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

“I think he’s ready to settle down,” McDermitt said when addressing Eugene’s crush on Rosita during an April appearance at Walker Stalker Con London. “I think if this were pre-apocalypse, he was always girl-crazy, but he might not have ever thought, ‘Oh, I have an opportunity to settle down with someone and build a life with them.’”

“But what’s kind of crazy is all of a sudden he’s found himself in this position where he’s like, ‘I’m a different person than I was, and here’s someone that I love, and I would love to spend my time with them, but they don’t love me back in that way.’ And so it’s really hard for him,” McDermitt continued. “”And I think that, if he is gonna find someone else other than Rosita, it would take a lot — this is just my opinion, this isn’t canon — I think it would take a lot for him to move off Rosita.”

Following a multi-month time jump separating Seasons 9 and 10, Rosita has since given birth to her child. Showrunner Angela Kang revealed the baby’s name — Socorro, or “Coco” for short — was picked by Serratos.

“She said there’s a family name in her family, Socorro, and several women in her family have had that name, and they’re always nicknamed ‘Coco.’ She’s like, ‘I think that would be a cool name for the baby,’” Kang said on TWD Season 10 Preview Special. “We all loved it, and thought that was kind of the perfect name. It’s cute, but also, you can be like, ‘Don’t f— with Coco.’”

