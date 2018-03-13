The ratings for The Walking Dead held steady week over week with its new episode on Sunday night.

Sunday’s Episode 8×11, titled, “Dear or Alive Or,” pulled in a 2.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic with 6.6 million viewers in Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. It was a mild dip from the 2.9 rating and 6.8 million viewers the week before it had totaled in the same timespan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, The Walking Dead was the top rated show on Sunday night with its biggest competition coming from its own recap show as Talking Dead finished in second place.

The last time The Walking Dead put up a 2.8 rating or less was in 2010 during its fix-episode first season. The Mid-Season premiere was the lowest-rated since Season Two’s Mid-Season premiere followed the drama of Sophia walking out of the barn. At the time, The Walking Dead was in the midst of a massive rise in ratings which would peak at more than 17 million for a single episode.

Episode 8×09, which showcased Carl Grimes’ death, earned a 3.6 rating with 8.3 million viewers.

Here is how the ratings have played out over the course of the season:

Episode 8×01: 11.44 million (5.0)

Episode 8×02: 8.92 million (4.0)

Episode 8×03: 8.52 million (3.8)

Episode 8×04: 8.69 million (3.9)

Episode 8×05: 7.85 million (3.4)

Episode 8×06: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×07: 7.47 million (3.3)

Episode 8×08: 7.9 million (3.4)

Episode 8×09: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×10: 6.8 million (2.9)

Episode 8×11: 6.6 million (2.8)

The episode featured a slew of characters, staging several storylines which will come together for the conclusion of the long-running All Out War story. Episode 8×11, however, was the first episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season to be completely without Andrew Lincoln and his Rick Grimes character.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

(via Variety)