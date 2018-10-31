‘The Walking Dead’ Ratings Rise Back Up

The Walking Dead stayed on top of the ratings on Sunday night and even saw its numbers climb from the previous week.

According to TV By The Numbers, the AMC series led Sunday cable ratings, but also made an upward shift from the previous 1.9 to a 2.0 rating in the critical adults 18-49 demographic. It’s a positive shift for the popular series which, despite being the top-rated series on cable, hit its lowest ratings ever this season, slipping ot a series low of 1.94.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this improvement in ratings are good news overall, showrunner Angela Kang isn’t concerned about the previous slip in ratings for show which is now in its ninth season. Kang recently told BBC that the story will continue as long as creator Robert Kirkman continues to go strong.

“Robert Kirkman’s comic book continues to grow strong,” Kang said. “As I’ve been working here I think I’ve definitely had the experience where I say: ‘This is the best storyline that has ever been written for the comics. It can’t be topped, we’re going to have to end the show.’ But then he comes up with an amazing twist that makes us keep on reading. There are a lot of ways in which the story could end.”

And when it comes to ends, there’s a big one coming up on The Walking Dead. Andrew Lincoln’s exit as Rick Grimes is rapidly approaching, something that might account for the uptick in ratings. In Sunday’s episode, Rick was impaled on a rebar and appeared pretty lifeless at the end of the episode. Despite that, the ultimate fate of Rick remains a bit of a mystery.

“My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.