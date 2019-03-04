‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Episode 912

As Henry (Matt Lintz) got a horrifying front row seat to the Whisperers’ way of life when attempting to rescue Lydia (Cassady McClincy) from her abusive pack, Michonne (Danai Gurira) navigated growing tensions at Alexandria as the council debated participating in the fair King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) hopes will reunite the splintered communities.

“Michonne is so smart, and she really cared so passionately about this project to basically write the charter for the new world, but in her mind she is, as the head of security, doing what it takes to keep everybody safe,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW of Michonne’s decision to relinquish more control back to the council and her people.

“And — as with sometimes the way that nations in the real world do — you make decisions brought on by security concerns, and then it can be a slippery slope pretty quickly. And when Negan — who’s been the sworn enemy, this person that all season she’s had these combative conversations with — when he’s praising her a little bit and needling at her about this situation that she had, that gets under her skin.”

That scene, which realized a comic book scene originally shared between Negan and Rick Grimes, serves as a turning point for Michonne, who then is convinced to allow Alexandria to participate in the fair after a confrontation with daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming).

“To be faced with this person that she still just disdains, coming at it from his point of view, it’s uncomfortable for her. And then when Judith confronts her with some truth as well,” Kang said.

“Michonne is like, ‘Well, if Negan gets out, all of that death and destruction is going to happen again.’ Judith is like, ‘Well he did get out, and that didn’t happen.’ Michonne is a very reasonable person ultimately, and it just makes her look at it from a different point of view. And I think she makes a choice in the episode and this is what we’re playing, which is that ultimately she doesn’t believe in having a dictatorship or an authoritarian government, and for all intents and purposes, that’s kind of what it’s become, but that’s not who she feels she is.

“And it’s not what Rick or Carl or herself or anybody wanted for Alexandria, and so it forces her to make a choice. And it’s even a choice where she’s not sure if it’s the right choice, but she knows that for the sake of the higher principles of what this place is, she has to let go a little bit, and I think that that’s been this journey that we’ve been showing for her for a long time over the course of the season.”

As The Walking Dead heads towards the fair and the dramatic outcome that accompanies that decision, Ezekiel and Carol will next navigate a new enemy group threatening the Kingdom and the fair.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

A New Enemy

Me on my way to save Lydia from Alpha #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7KN3pegY9a — Sara Scamander ?? (@writtenbysara) March 4, 2019

Samantha Morton portraying Alpha is terrifying! Doubt anyone could have done better #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/Ia60Z6sENO — Garrett (@GBearGrant) March 4, 2019

I really underestimated how creepy it would be to watch Alpha talk with the mask on. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OdAoGHzIWn — Michelle (@vampirekangaroo) March 4, 2019

Alpha when Lydia isn’t whispering and talking normally #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/lTVFdDw2O7 — emz (@buchanangrimes) March 4, 2019

Veto

Michone is on high ?alert !! Second guessing Michone #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hRYQYtfhPu — KP ??‍♀️?‍♂️? ?? ? ? (@KatPriolo) March 4, 2019

These fools never listen to Michonne I hope they get pike fuck them #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/RU3IHovuvl — Marie (@Marie02434580) March 4, 2019

“We can’t be so worried about finding enemies that we lose our friends” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/D7swCQuNbP — Princess Doncrell (@princessdoncrel) March 4, 2019

Michonne face when Saddiq went against her you know better Saddiq #TheWalkingDead #twdfamily pic.twitter.com/gQTFabMtcJ — ??Scorpiogirl2?? (@NellyBelle3379) March 4, 2019

Mom Jeans

rosita pregnant still has a flatter stomach than me #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/S0Zn7GRyDD — natalie (@natalieerin_s) March 4, 2019

I still don’t understand Rosita and Gabriel… Like I just don’t. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ImIyoPkT4k — Sharereh Drury ??‍? (@ShararehDrury) March 4, 2019

Rosita, I’m sorry but no we do not know what you want anymore. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/HfMYBhyM64 — Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) March 4, 2019

Where is Gabriel getting his clerical clothes… I know he not wearing the same outfit everyday. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/mLGksYTkcD — Shonnia Burton (@shonnia21) March 4, 2019

Eyes Open. Where There’s One, There’s More

Henry makes Patchy miss Carl more and more with each passing episode. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ghlZcuuk36 — PATCHY ? (@PatchyBites) March 4, 2019

Literal Baby, Proverbial Bathwater

Eugene laying it all out to Gabriel like#TheWalkingDead ? pic.twitter.com/bA9vUmbtxn — яєє∂υѕ ιѕ му мυѕє ? (@leedusme1227) March 4, 2019

Oh Lord!!! Here goes Eugene telling the goods!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Zfs3pv10Dh — Ժҽղíտҽ ɾҽղҽҽ (@deniserenee24) March 4, 2019

Did this fool Eugene make a baby chart for rosita. Homie give it up she don’t like u #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/iabodAre0m — sydnee ellison (@lil_panda14) March 4, 2019

I’m STILL not use to all these hairstyles on #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ueLTotytj7 — Kimberly ☘️?? (@Kamtwitt) March 4, 2019

Only Eugene would make a chart to figure out the math behind staying with Rosita. Has he not realized that he’s, like, nuts? ? #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/3jVo6QhrgD — Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) March 4, 2019

Eugene .. you got serious problems … so Gabe knows #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/z2YZhZ5CIV — Life_with_Nadine (@Nadine_Campbell) March 4, 2019

Did Eugene seriously just turn Rosita’s baby into a statistics projects? #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/53YzULuksK — Meredith Nygma (@SpoonyLupin) March 4, 2019

Leader to Former Leader

Judith when Michonne sees her through the window #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/NZ61rx0xFQ — Pam Friedman? (@PamMarci) March 4, 2019

Holy Shhhhhhh

OOOOOOOOOO BETA RIPPING OFF THAT WALKER SKIN WAS AWESOME! STRAIGHT OUTTA TEXAS CHAINSAW!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/MIE66hlMq2 — Alexis Joestar (@LexiJoestar16) March 4, 2019

#TheWalkingDead



Me watching Beta cutting the walker’s face off pic.twitter.com/JxtCzqG6jV — Heather Calkins (@TheHCalkins) March 4, 2019

I didn’t need to see how they got the skin off the dead.That was so nasty #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/tz2uFT1G9y — Marie (@Marie02434580) March 4, 2019

Let’s call the Whispers world from now on “Decapitaton Nation.” Cause holy damn. #thewalkingdead #twd pic.twitter.com/TqctT6lA11 — Maggie Rhee ?? (@GreeneisQueen) March 4, 2019

Alpha is the greatest walking dead villain ever. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/zq33ss3qsv — Jayvion Seright Bagley (@JayvionSB_Aye) March 4, 2019

—–

