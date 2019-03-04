‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Episode 912

The Walking Dead

As Henry (Matt Lintz) got a horrifying front row seat to the Whisperers’ way of life when attempting to rescue Lydia (Cassady McClincy) from her abusive pack, Michonne (Danai Gurira) navigated growing tensions at Alexandria as the council debated participating in the fair King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) hopes will reunite the splintered communities.

“Michonne is so smart, and she really cared so passionately about this project to basically write the charter for the new world, but in her mind she is, as the head of security, doing what it takes to keep everybody safe,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW of Michonne’s decision to relinquish more control back to the council and her people.

“And — as with sometimes the way that nations in the real world do — you make decisions brought on by security concerns, and then it can be a slippery slope pretty quickly. And when Negan — who’s been the sworn enemy, this person that all season she’s had these combative conversations with — when he’s praising her a little bit and needling at her about this situation that she had, that gets under her skin.”

That scene, which realized a comic book scene originally shared between Negan and Rick Grimes, serves as a turning point for Michonne, who then is convinced to allow Alexandria to participate in the fair after a confrontation with daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming).

“To be faced with this person that she still just disdains, coming at it from his point of view, it’s uncomfortable for her. And then when Judith confronts her with some truth as well,” Kang said.

“Michonne is like, ‘Well, if Negan gets out, all of that death and destruction is going to happen again.’ Judith is like, ‘Well he did get out, and that didn’t happen.’ Michonne is a very reasonable person ultimately, and it just makes her look at it from a different point of view. And I think she makes a choice in the episode and this is what we’re playing, which is that ultimately she doesn’t believe in having a dictatorship or an authoritarian government, and for all intents and purposes, that’s kind of what it’s become, but that’s not who she feels she is.

“And it’s not what Rick or Carl or herself or anybody wanted for Alexandria, and so it forces her to make a choice. And it’s even a choice where she’s not sure if it’s the right choice, but she knows that for the sake of the higher principles of what this place is, she has to let go a little bit, and I think that that’s been this journey that we’ve been showing for her for a long time over the course of the season.”

As The Walking Dead heads towards the fair and the dramatic outcome that accompanies that decision, Ezekiel and Carol will next navigate a new enemy group threatening the Kingdom and the fair.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

