‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Some Guy

Ezekiel walks into his room and looks in the mirror. He cleans his face, shaves, and washes his hair. He dresses himself and puts on combat gear, plus the feather in his hair.

At the Kingdom, Daniel packs a truck. Other Kingdom soldiers ready themselves for battle. One woman puts a flower from a little boy in her armor. Another kisses his wife and child goodbye. Ezekiel observes from the window. He walks outside and a path clears for him through the crowd. Shiva is by his side.

As Ezekiel marches forward, he stops and returns to speak to a child. He tells the boy not be afraid. It is Benjamin’s brother and Ezekiel tells him he is brave. “We face dire challenge,” Ezekiel tells the community. “A fragile glass standing on a wire, high above the asphalt, as we pray for not one drop of rain under and overcast sky and yet I smile. We will fight and we will bleed. And yet I smile! We shall face men. Some cornered into their rows by circumstance. Some desperate murderers thrilled by blood. We shall end them all!…and yet I smile! We will leave our loved ones to traverse a dangerous road, rushing out of peace into war. And yet I smile. For we will find glory from the rock of struggle, this day.”

“We will win,” he claims. “You trust the King. We will win! I smile. I laugh. I rejoice, this day! For, on this day, we are joined in purpose and vision! We are of singular heart and mind! On this day, we are one! We are one!”

The community surrounds King Ezekiel in cheer just as the scene cuts to Ezekiel buried in Kingdom soldiers in the aftermath of being ambushed. Everyone around him is torn up by gunfire. He crawls out of a pile of bodies and sees the destruction around him. As he lay yelling, devastated by the losses, soldiers nearby begin to reanimate and wander the earth in every direction. Ezekiel scrambles away for safety.

The Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

Ezekiel crawls away as a reanimated Daniel follows him. The rest of the Kingdom’s army is not far behind him. Ezekiel finds a gun on the ground and tries to ready himself to shoot them but trips over the woman who put the flower in her armor. He puts her down with his last bullet from a pistol. The machine gun is out of ammo now, as well.

Suddenly, one of the Kingdom soldiers rescues Ezekiel. He helps Ezekiel off the battlefield as his leg is severely damaged.

In the windows, the Saviors pack up their rifles. Down the hall, Carol creeps in with her gun at the ready. The men call for help packing things but a man comes around and tells them to rush. They carry their boxes of guns out but Carol cuts them off through the ceiling, unloading her gun on them. She comes down to finish them each with a bullet to the head just as other Saviors burst in and shoot at her. They let her go, though, in favor of grabbing the guns.

Ezekiel continues off of the battlefield. He hasn’t seen Shiva. Suddenly a bullet goes through his soldier’s chest. A man with glasses emerges and takes Ezekiel hostage.

Ezekiel is escorted by the man. He demands Ezekiel’s blade before telling him they have a “big trip” ahead of them. They are going to the Sanctuary. The man insists they will bring their “big guns” over there to “remedy” the situation.

Elsewhere, Carol continues her pursuit of the Saviors. They are loading the guns into trucks.

Ezekiel’s escort continues. He falls as his leg is becoming a burden. The man puts down a walker and starts demanding Ezekiel cooperate, mocking how he made his people believe he was a king. “You got ’em all killed, they’re still following you!” he says before calling Ezekiel a con man.

Meanwhile, Carol checks her ammo before taking aim at the Saviors. As she pops out, she is immediately fired at by Saviors she wasn’t expecting and takes cover behind a truck.

The gunfire is heard by the walkers in the distance, as well as Ezekiel. Ezekiel attempts to fight the young man who has him hostage but is thrown back onto the ground. The man wipes blood across Ezekiel’s face and tells him, “Delusions of grandeur.”

Carol continues her gunfight.

The man and Ezekiel come to a locked fence. Ezekiel requests his sword. The man won’t give it to him and insists Ezekiel won’t need to climb the fence. He pulls Ezekiel’s sword on him and tells him Negan wanted to put his head on a pike outside the Sanctuary. As he is about to kill Ezekiel, Jerry slices him in half from behind.

Carol’s gunfight continues. The Saviors are moving in on her. She tosses a gun to them and says, “I can tell you where the others are! Just let me live. They’re hiding out waiting for the other to show up.” They order her to come out slowly. She insists she is unarmed.

Jerry helps Ezekiel up as the dead approach. He uses Ezekiel’s sword and his axe to cut them down. He returns to Ezekiel, calling him, “Your majesty,” but Ezekiel says he doesn’t need to call him that. “Dude, yes I do,” Jerry says.

The Saviors close in on Carol. She puts a knife to one of their throats. The remaining Saviors shoot their own man and unload on Carol just as the walkers barge in. Jerry is trying to break the chain but his axe breaks instead. Ezekiel and Jerry prepare to fight the dead.

As the Saviors are paying full attention to Carol, the walkers start devouring them.

Ezekiel and Jerry’s fight is going well.

Carol reveals she was lying about her friends and won’t let these men walk away with those guns. Just as she is getting ready to approach the men, she sees Ezekiel fighting off the herd and has to make a decision.

In a flashback, Carol and Ezekiel walk together, talking about whether or not Ezekiel has fought before. “I have trained for a very long time,” Ezekiel said. He insists he is “ready to become what I must.” Carol questions whether he is that now. “To will myself into what I must be,” he tells her. “I was a zookeeper. I was meek. I was weekend mattinees. Those nights. Then, at work, a 500 pound tiger needed my help. As she bled, I did not just leap into her enclosure. I was not seized by any deep seeded instinct. There were only a few seconds that passed but I deliberated . I thought about doing it. Weighing the risk of approaching such a beast. And I thought about not doing it. I stood there considering who I’d be in either iteration. I decided I wanted to be the one who leapt.”

He says years later, Benjamin told him to be the hero when he is asked to be. He asks Carol if she has always been this strong and brave or if she decided to be the person she is today. “I decided, just like you,” she said. “And life decided some things, too.”

In the present, Carol guns down the walkers approaching Ezekiel as the truck full of guns drives off. She has the key to the lock and uses it to free Ezekiel and Jerry. They want to warn the Sanctuary but Carol insists they “are not getting them to the Sanctuary” after hearing Daryl’s motorcycle in the distance.

Daryl and Rick pursue the Saviors on an empty road. Daryl opens fire but the machine gun opens fire on him, causing him to fall off the bike. Rick continues his pursuit. There are walkers in the road ahead, causing the Savior truck to swerve and the shooter to lose balance for a moment.

When fires opens up again, Rick swerves and Daryl is revealed behind him. He shoots the turret operator. Rick pulls up beside the truck and jumps into the passenger seat. He stabs the driver and tosses him from the truck. Still, it drives through a rail and off the road.

Daryl rushes to the roadside to see the truck on its side as Rick crawls up the hill. “We got the guns,” Rick said.

“You look like s—,” Daryl says.

“Let’s go see if this a–hole survived,” Rick said.

Meanwhile, Carol, Ezekiel, and Jerry are fighting through the herd on train tracks. He demands they leave him behind as he is slowing them down. Carol insists they can’t do that but must continue as she is almost out of ammo.

In the woods, Ezekiel’s group comes upon a sewer loaded with walkers. He insists he can’t continue through here. They fight a few walkers off before crossing. Ezekiel insists they continue and he will fight them. “I’m not your king! I’m not your majesty!” Ezekiel said. “I ain’t no king! I am nothing. I’m just some guy.” Shiva pounces to his rescue and starts fighting the walkers. She is quickly surrounded.

Ezekiel wants to rescue her as she is surrounded by walkers but Jerry holds him back. The blood of Shiva fills the water, surrounding a can reading, “Dangerous Substance.” Ezekiel is devastated.

Later, Ezekiel, Carol, and Jerry return to the Kingdom. The community rushes to them. The community is devastated to learn of the losses.