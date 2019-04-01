‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: The Storm

King Ezekiel talks into a radio, describing how the cold set in, fires raged, and the Kingdom falling apart. The community and his bedroom are shown having fallen apart. Daryl has been taking care of Lydia. They are all going to move to Hilltop.

Carol goes through old drawings, notes, and collectibles which Henry had kept in a box.

Ezekiel looks at the Charter, reminiscing on those they lost. He speaks of their fallen having been “the valiant.”

All at once, the survivors from the Kingdom abandon the location and head out to Hilltop. Among them are Michonne, Aaron, Magna, Daryl, Lydia, and Yumiko. Ezekiel is the last to leave, narrating via the radio conversation, and reminding everyone “to be valiant.”

The Walking Dead’s opening credits play.

Along the way, the community sees walkers in the field. Alden questions Lydia about the Whisperers but Daryl sticks up for her. “You don’t have to protect to me,” Lydia tells him. “I know how they feel about me.” Daryl insists that they don’t get to talk to her in disrespectful ways.

The group is bracing for a storm and Ezekiel hopes they reach cover.

At Alexandria, Gabriel and Rosita realize the radio died. Eugene comes in with instructions to prepare for the cold winter. Gabriel declares they can’t leave Negan as he’ll die in the snow.

On the road, the Kingdom group comes across walkers footprints in the snow. A pair of walkers start in their direction. Carol and Daryl put them down before Ezekiel joins Daryl in retrieving the arrows. By the tree line, Ezekiel asks Daryl for space with him and Carol.

Lydia walks through the snow-covered woods alone. She comes across walkers trapped in ice. She rolls up her sleeve and considers letting the walkers bite her wrist. Carol sees this, prompting Lydia to stop. They walk out of the woods together.

The group rules that they need to find shelter from this snow storm. Michonne and Aaron have a pace in mind. They hole up at the Sanctuary.

In Alexandria, Negan is freed of his cell and chained to a bed frame in a house. Gabriel, Rosita, and Siddiq are there, prompting some teasing of Gabriel dealing with Siddiq being his girl’s baby daddy. Eugene actually has a laugh at Negan’s teasing of Gabriel.

Something smells off and Eugene realizes that a gas leak in the chimney has blocked the ventilation capabilities.

Judith and RJ are huddled under blankets. Siddiq realizes they are never going to be kept warm in here. Gabriel explains they are all going to Aaron’s house now. They debate leaving Negan behind in the cold.

At the Sanctuary, the group is huddling around fires for warmth.

Daryl sits with Carol, encouraging a positive attitude. She questions if something happened with him and Ezekiel, saying he only blames Daryl for Henry’s death because he can’t blame himself. Daryl says nothing happened. Carol reveals she is “losing herself again.” Daryl offers to take Lydia away and protect her on his own but admits he doesn’t want to leave.

Ezekiel and Michonne debate how to keep supplies for the fires. They’re going to sneak across the Whisperer border at night in an effort to make it to the next weigh station.

Later, the group walks past the pikes at night in the snow.

As the snow gets heavy, Judith runs off after Dog. Negan breaks off of the community’s chain to look for her.

Later on, they come across walkers frozen in place. Michonne slices their heads but their bodies remain upright. They come to a frozen river and check the ice before crossing. Lydia sneaks off. Daryl wants to find her but Carol heads out.

The group realizes they are standing atop walkers covered in snow which are now rising up. The group rushes across the river while others fight off the walkers. They come to realize this isn’t the Whisperers.

Carol catches up to Lydia, who insists it is her fault that people are dead and she’ll never be accepted with the group. Lydia asks Carol to kill her. Instead of killing her, Carol rescues her from an approaching walker. She takes Lydia’s hand and escorts her back to the group.

Meanwhile, Negan and is out looking for Judith. He finds her, now having Dog on a leash, and begins to carry her back. The snow has them weak, so he hides out beside a house, asking her if she’s okay and giving her his jacket. She sees a wound on his leg and tells him, “Your leg looks like s—.” He picks her up and she insists they have to take Dog with them.

Later, the Kingdom arrives at the Hilltop. Daryl explains he is going to head to Alexandria in the morning. Lydia asks why he left there but he tells her, “One day.”

Carol explains to Ezekiel that she is leaving for Alexandria in the morning. She takes her ring off and tries to give it back to him but he insists she keep it before he leaves the room.

Later, Michonne’s group arrives at the Hilltop. Judith greets Michonne with a hug. She goes on to RJ. They all start playing in the snow together.

In the infirmary, Negan is greeted by Michonne. “Last time we were here together, Rick had just slit my throat open,” he tells Michonne. He goes on to compliment Judith and Michonne. “You’ve been through enough.”

“Get better,” Michonne tells him.

Negan asks if everyone is okay. “Do you care?” Michonne responds.

“I don’t know any of those people from Adam,” Negan says. “I do know what it’s like to lose a Kingdom. It sucks ass.”

Michonne pulls up a chair. “We don’t even know if they were there,” she says of the Whisperers. “The point is, we came together, and we made it…Facing evil brings good people together.”

“No one ever thinks that they’re the evil one,” Negan tells Michonne.

Meanwhile, the Whisperers are in the woods. Alpha criticizes herself for her own mistakes. “I need to be stronger for what comes next,” she explains. She rolls up her sleeve and has Beta whip her with a stick.

At the Hilltop, King Ezekiel’s speech from the beginning comes full circle. He explains how the community will continue to survive. Judith is on the other end, talking to him about possibly going back home.

Suddenly, a distress signal comes though the radio: “Is anybody out there?”