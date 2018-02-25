‘The Walking Dead’ Red Machete Part Four: What We Become Released

AMC has released the fourth chapter of the web series The Walking Dead Red Machete online.

The fourth chapter of Red Machete is titled “What We Become.” It picks up with the machete in the possession of Joe of the Claimers. The episode follows Joe as he travels and uses the machete to punish other survivors who raid his camp.

This episode catches up to the point where Rick comes to possess the machete. These events are quickly recapped with comic book-style animation.

The live-action picks up again with the machete now a part of the Saviours’ weapon stores. The machete is given over to a new owner, who looks to have some interesting ideas about what to do with it.

You can watch the episode above.

The Walking Dead Red Machete is a series of digital shorts following the red-handled machete that Rick used to kill Gareth, the cannibal leader of Terminus, in The Walking Dead Season Five.

The first episode of the five-part series, titled “Behind Us,” went all the way back to the very beginning, when the red-handled machete was a boxed item on the shelf of a hardware store as the zombie apocalypse began. The machete was pulled off its shelf and used it to defend a survivor from a walker. Unfortunately for that survivor, he didn’t actually know how to kill a walker and ran the blade through the walker’s stomach rather than striking at its head.

The boy died and the machete ended up with a man taking care of his two daughters. The man used the machete to defend himself and the children from walkers and to chop wood while they holed up in their home.

When the cabinets ran bare the man was forced to lead the girls out into the walker-infested wilds. While making their escape, a walker grabbed one of the girls by the hair and she was lost, eaten before her sister’s eyes. The final scene of the episode shows the man using the machete to cut the surviving girl’s hair, ensuring that she does not suffer the same fate as her sister.

The second episode, titled “Sorrowful,” shows the survivors burying the girl. The father then teaches his remaining daughter how to use the red machete as a tool for gutting fish and trains her to defend herself. Eventually, he carves the girl’s name, Mandy, into the handle and gives it to her to keep.

While trying to tie a walker to the fence of their new hideout to use as an early warning system, the father is bitten. Mandy sees the wound and there’s a quick cut to the father’s grave, implying that Mandy did what needed to be done.

The early warning system does come in handy when a man finds the house. Mandy is able to hide, but the man takes the machete. The machete ends up embedded in the walker that killed that man until Joe finds it and claims it in the third episode.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Red Machete will debut throughout the eighth season of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.