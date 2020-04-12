The Walking Dead: 10 Spoilery Hints About Season 10 Finale “A Certain Doom”

The Walking Dead has revealed hints from “A Certain Doom,” the postponed Season 10 finale airing later this year answering whether Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and other heroes manage to escape the walker horde unleashed by Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst) in “The Tower.” Answering only in emojis, the official Walking Dead Twitter account fielded questions about what’s in store for Aaron (Ross Marquand), if a Negan vs. Beta battle is on the way, if the mysterious masked person is tied to the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and what might be answered about the missing Connie (Lauren Ridloff).

“When we continue … Maggie’s back and she now knows what’s happened to everyone based on that letter she got when Carol left her a note when she was traveling up and down the coast before the first episode,” showrunner Angela Kang said on Talking Dead when previewing the season finale. “So we will find out what that means for our people. Also, our heroes have this kind of clever hideout away from the communities, but they’ve been discovered, so that puts them on a collision course with the Whisperer horde, which they’ve been trying to avoid tangling with too much.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still to be dealt with is Beta, who is “hellbent on revenge” after discovering Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) was murdered.

“We’ll see where Daryl and Negan are at, and Lydia and Carol, and their relationship, and how things between these different parties might come to a head,” Kang added. “And we’ll see more from this mysterious person in the iron mask with the Kamas weapons that came upon Alden and Aaron this week.”

