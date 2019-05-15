The Walking Dead Adds Blank Variant For Rick’s Final Issue

The Walking Dead is set to publish what many suspect will be the final issue for Rick Grimes. 15 years into a run with Robert Kirkman’s zombie apocalypse series, the lead character appears to be meeting his demise thanks to the latest annoying character. As a result of the issue’s anticipation, The Walking Dead #192 will see a blank variant cover being made available.

Kirkman went on Twitter, sharing the news in “Retweet” form while adding a comment of his own. “It’s almost like this is issue is… a big deal or something,” Kirkman wrote. “#nocomment”

See the tweet teasing the big events of The Walking Dead issue #192 below.

It’s almost like this issue is… a big deal or something… #nocomment https://t.co/ovGquif8B3 — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) May 13, 2019

With this blank variant, fans of Rick Grimes will be able to draw any cover they want for what might be his final issue.

Through a brilliant speech and dodging of battle, Rick Grimes showed off how far he has come in the apocalypse during the events of issue #191. A happy ending was not on the horizon, though. What was once a storyline which would have ended in bloodshed and action sequences became a compelling speech from the post-apocalyptic world’s best leader. Even if it was a little on the nose, Rick went so far as to contradict an iconic moment from earlier in the books, rising above his people and those of the Commonwealth to say, “We are not the walking dead!”

And then, Robert Kirkman went ahead and did what Robert Kirkman always does: placed a shocking cliffhanger on the final few pages of an issue. Often, these cliffhangers pay off in rewarding ways in the next issue. Sometimes, they end up being the opposite of what they seem to be setting up. This time, it seems to be a moment which could actually kill The Walking Dead.

In the final pages of The Walking Dead #191, governor Pamela Milton’s son Sebastian shoots Rick Grimes in the heart — or chest but close enough to the heart for there to be some significant reason to fear for the character’s life.

How do you feel about Rick’s potential fate and conclusion in The Walking Dead comic series? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

