The Walking Dead Will Update Rick Movies Sooner Than Later

The Walking Dead and its respective parties have remained quiet in regards to the Rick Grimes trilogy of films promised when Andrew Lincoln made his exit in the show’s ninth season. Fans have since grown frustrated with the silence but the wait might finally be coming to an end if Skybound’s Mail Bag is any indication. Skybound, the publisher of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comic, promises there is an update on the horizon.

In the Mail Bag blog from the official Skybound site, insider Johnny O’Dell fielded questions from fans, including one regarding the Rick Grimes movies. “We promise you guys will get an update sooner rather than later,” O’Dell wrote. “Seriously.”

How soon is that? Well, there are a few good options for when AMC can finally let some details regarding the Rick Grimes movies spinning off of The Walking Dead can drop. San Diego Comic Con is a little more than a month away, slated for mid-July. Fear the Walking Dead is set to make its Season 5 debut on Sunday night with a Talking Dead episode following it. The episode will also come with its connections to the larger Dead universe, so explaining these on the talk show or promising a future explanation elsewhere could include movie news on Sunday night. Still, it seems more likely AMC would wait to have all eyes on their Hall H presentation in July later in the summer.

The promised trilogy of films have not affected The Walking Dead as much as some might suspect if showrunner Angela Kang’s sentiments are any indication. “There’s every once in awhile, there will be something related to the universe where it’s more like Scott’s like, ‘Hey, you know this idea you guys have? This sort of treads on something that I’m working on right now, so can you maybe change this aspect or that aspect?’” Kang told ComicBook.com.

An example of how Gimple’s work is impacting The Walking Dead‘s narrative has already been on display earlier in Season Nine. “And then there were a few things with Rick, where it’s like, ‘Okay, Rick has to go off in a helicopter,’” Kang explained. However, fans shouldn’t expect the movies in development to impact the series in any major ways in the near future. “So, there’s things like that that are very specific, but for the most part, the show exists in its own thing, because it’s like the show is based on the comic book,” Kang said. “That’s unique to The Walking Dead, the mothership show, and so that’s kind of our guiding post. We’re not bumping up against it too much.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9pm ET.