‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Edits Great Rick Grimes Tribute Video

In preparation of Andrew Lincoln‘s departure from The Walking Dead, a fan has cut together a tribute video showcasing his journey through eight seasons.

The video above, cut by YouTube user Kekker, lays scenes from The Walking Dead against the Season Three trailers “Black” song by Kari Kimmel. A frequent editor of Walking Dead themed videos, Kekker points out that this edit was made by the request of one of his subscribers. The well-made video does a brilliant job of displaying the highs and lows of Rick Grimes post-apocalyptic journey which started in Atlanta and has taken him to Alexandria.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic Con. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

It would be a surprise for a major character, especially Rick, to leave The Walking Dead without being killed off. Few have ever made their way out of the show and lived to tell about it. Morgan Jones, however, successfully landed on Fear the Walking Dead and the more minor character of Heath might still be out there somewhere. Why not Rick?

“The strange thing about being here was the fact that I think it really hit me yesterday because of the relationship that the show has with the fans here,” Lincoln said. “As soon as it finished, the panel, I walked off the stage, it was more profound — my sadness — the actually wrapping up on the show. The show, I was so proud of the where the story was going and where the season was going. It’s a brilliant launching pad I think, the episode that I leave, into the rest of this incredible season. All of that was more than just ‘Oh, I’m pleased that I’ve completed it.’ This was, ‘Oh, f—.’ I’m leaving.”

Lincoln would have preferred fans experience his final episode on The Walking Dead without the knowledge of his exit, though. “I wish I could say more,” Lincoln said. “I really didn’t want Kirkman to spill the beans because I really wanted everyone to experience this season because I think it’s gonna be amazing for many, many reasons. It would’ve been even better if no one was aware of this.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7, 2018.