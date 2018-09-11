‘The Walking Dead’ Is Bringing a Big Rick vs. Maggie Conflict

The Walking Dead‘s leaders will be clashing as Season Nine looks to pit Rick and Maggie against each other.

By the time the zombie show’s Season Eight finale came to a close, it was clear Maggie did not agree with Rick’s decision to preserve Negan’s life. As both Rick and Maggie are nearing their exits from the AMC series, their final days together will not be spent seeing eye to eye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When TVLine recently posed more or less the same question to Scott Gimple, chief content officer for all things Dead, he replied that, when Season 9 of the AMC drama kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 7, Glenn’s widow won’t have decided to forgive or forget,” Michael Ausiello reports. “‘She said [in the Season 8 finale] that she was going to just wait for the moment to make it right. That’s still in her. It isn’t necessarily the driving force when we meet her, but it’s still in her.’ In fact, in some ways, Maggie’s hunger for retribution might be even greater than it was before the series’ 18-month time jump. In that time, ‘she’s become a mother,’ Gimple noted, ‘so from an emotional standpoint, as far as any sort of reset or even exacerbation of what she was feeling, that baby is a big part of it.’”

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview following the Season Eight finale, Rick actor Andrew Lincoln gave a preview of what the feud between Rick and Maggie’s leadership styles might look like. In the event of Maggie’s threats of striking her once-leader with Jesus and Daryl’s help escalate in Season Nine, Lincoln and his Rick Grimes will certainly have their hands full.

“She’s terrifying. When she comes full-Cohan, that emotional force is like a freakin’ hurricane,” Lincoln said. “It’s crazy. That’s a big turn. It makes for a very interesting set up for this year, certainly. I’m excited. She’s a wonderful actress, LC. She’s so true. When she hits it, there’s nobody like her. I think it’s wonderful that she’s got this power as a performer and also the stage that Maggie now has in the show and in the community, what she represents, I think it makes for a formidable force.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!