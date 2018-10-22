‘The Walking Dead’: Rick And Michonne Are Totally Having A Baby

Rick and Michonne might be expanding their family after Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 follow. Major spoilers!

In Sunday night’s Episode 9×03, Rick Grimes and Michonne discussed their plans for the future, which would include a charter between the communities, they decided it’s time for more. Rick had other plans in mind for the future: a baby. He outright hinted that he would like to repopulate with Michonne, which Danai Gurira tells ComicBook.com may have been important.

“Well, I mean, possibly,” Gurira said of the two bringing a child to the world. “And I think for them it really is practicing what they’re preaching. This is what they’re believing in. I think it’s also something very healing for both of them, to really put their minds to work.”

While the world would have previously been too treacherous for a newborn, the characters managed to get Judith through to a time where children can be raised more safely inside the communities’ walls.

“What are we trying to say by how we’re saying we should move forward, and why not enact that amongst each other with our love and our commitment to each other as strong as it is,” Gurira said. “But they’re really good at expressing it!”

When asked by ComicBook.com if Rick is still ready to repopulate the world with Michonne despite losing his son Carl in the previous season, Lincoln laughed, “I think that’s all they’ve been doing during the hiatus!”

Well before the days when the world or even the cast knew Carl Grimes was going to be killed off, Lincoln expressed interest in his character helping to repopulate the world in a separate interview. “Oh, yeah. Without a doubt,” Lincoln said. “I think the whole point is to start again and to restart and it’s about the future, and it’s obviously the next generation and, as far as we can tell, we’re outnumbered undead to human a lot. It is about repopulating the world. I think that they make a terrific couple and I don’t think he would hesitate. Also, maybe in a couple of episodes time, there may be a jump ahead in the curve and maybe setting themselves to that job at hand.”

With Lincoln set to depart the AMC series in the coming episodes, his child with Michonne would likely be raised without its father for at least a considerable amount of time if his exit is not one brought on by a death.

With Lincoln set to depart the AMC series in the coming episodes, his child with Michonne would likely be raised without its father for at least a considerable amount of time if his exit is not one brought on by a death.