Rick Grimes is coming for Negan in a new clip from The Walking Dead‘s next episode and he might have a little help.

After Rick’s car plows into Negan’s in the midst of a Savior convoy, Simon and Dwight continue driving as their leader is now out of their view. And, of course, Negan drives a black Dodge Charger.

“It was Negan’s car,” Dwight points out as the car chase ensues on city backroads surrounding Alexandria, Virginia.

“Someone pegged him,” Simon adds. “Pegged him good. Looked like just one guy from what I saw.” Dwight quickly radios to the rest of the Saviors to keep their guard up and beware of potential company. Neither of the characters appear to be eager to help Negan, though.

While Dwight is known to be a traitor to the Saviors, Simon’s smirk of approval regarding Rick’s actions and attack on his leader seems to imply he wants to see Negan toppled, as well. The character has been questioning Negan for some time now, going as far as suggesting cutting the losses of the Alexandria, Hilltop, Trash, and Kingdom communities. Negan, however, shuts Simon down with every chance he gets.

How it will play out between Negan and his top two lieutenants who are now seemingly ready to rally against him will be seen in Sunday’s Episode 8×12. Episode 8×12 of The Walking Dead is set to air on Sunday night. It is titled, “The Key.” The official synopsis for The Key reads, “Hilltop’s leadership faces a difficult dilemma after the arrival of unexpected visitors.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.