Robert Kirkman Teases Big Issue of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman promises the oversized issue #192, the end of compendium four, is a “big issue… and not just because of the page count.”

Heads up! WALKING DEAD 192 is oversized at 30 pages of story. So it’s a BIG issue… and not just because of the page count. — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) May 7, 2019

Following the cliffhanger ending of May’s 191, the June 5 issue is expected to reveal the fate of protagonist Rick Grimes, who was ambushed and shot in the chest in the middle of the night.

Rick’s assailant, the spoiled Sebastian Milton, performed the clandestine assassination attempt in revenge for Rick ousting Sebastian’s mother, Pamela Milton, as the powerful governor of the Commonwealth: a network of settlements home to 50,000-plus survivors acting on an unequal class system.

With the Commonwealth on the cusp of civil war, this revolution looks to mark the end for longtime lead Rick Grimes, who Kirkman has long promised would not survive the series.

“No one is safe,” Kirkman said at New York Comic Con 2017.

“Hopefully there have been points where you go, ‘Is this it? Is this where Rick dies?’ And he doesn’t. One day, the moment will come where you go, ‘Oh my god, it is!’ …It could happen any time between now and 50 years from now. 50 years, that’s not gonna happen.”

At New York Comic Con 2018, Kirkman warned he knows “exactly how Rick Grimes dies in the comic book.”

“It’s possible there will be some differences between the comic and the show,” he said of the AMC television series, which continues to stray further from the source material following the death of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) and the disappearance of his father (Andrew Lincoln), who was abducted by a mysterious community.

“One of those is the death in the comic could happen in the next issue, or could happen 10 years from now,” Kirkman said. “I could change my mind.”

The Walking Dead issue #192 releases June 5.

