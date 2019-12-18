The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Gets New Movie Deal

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is headed to the movies, again. Kirkman has penned a deal with Universal Studios to bring his Stealth comic book to the big screen. Universal and Skybound Entertainment are teaming up for the moving based on the comic created by Robert Kirkman and Marc Silvestri. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will write the filmn’s script. The pair is know for previous titles such as Iron Man and Cowboys & Aliens. Lee Daniels of The Butler, The Paperboy, and Precious will direct and produce along with his partner Pam Williams.

Stealth issue #1 launches on March 11, 2020 with a story written by Mike Costa, art by Nate Bellegarde and Tamra Bonvillain, and a cover done by Jason Howard. The series is published by Skybound/Image Comics. “For decades, Stealth has waged war on crime in Detroit, but now he’s taken his pursuit of justice too far,” the book’s synopsis reads. “Only reporter Tony Barber knows that behind Stealth’s reckless behavior is an older man battling Alzheimer’s—his father. A father unwilling to accept that he’s no longer the hero this city needs… with enemies all too eager to force his retirement.”

The film will be produced by Skybound’s film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Universal Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

This is not the first time Kirkman has teamed up with Universal Studios for a theatrical release. His upcoming work also includes The Walking Dead movie which will tell the story of Rick Grimes, marking the first time the zombie apocalypse series on AMC based on Kirkman’s Image Comics series will go to exclusively to the movies. Previously, The Walking Dead has played premiere and finale episodes in theaters for special events.

The Stealth movies does not yet have a release date.