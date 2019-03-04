‘The Walking Dead’: Ryan Hurst Teases Dirty Beta and Daryl Fight

The impending fight between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst) is going to get dirty.

#TheWalkingDead the inspiration for next weeks big fight scene was.. pic.twitter.com/0ec5S6ppqh — RYAN HURST (@RamboDonkeyKong) March 4, 2019

The newest Walking Dead star joked on Twitter the fight is inspired by 1987 romantic drama Dirty Dancing, which famously sees Patrick Swayze hoist dance partner Jennifer Grey into the air.

More seriously, the fight “is something to look forward to,” Hurst told INSIDER. “Being a huge fan of the show, when I first read it in the script, I was really, really excited.”

The former Sons of Anarchy star, who reached out to the zombie drama in the hopes of landing a role, teased the big confrontation comes when Daryl targets the Whisperer lieutenant as Beta leads a pack of villains pursuing Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Henry (Matt Lintz), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy), who has been rescued from the Whisperer camp.

“Without giving away too much, it’s a three-page fight scene. So it just kinda goes on and on,” Hurst said. “Norman and I worked on it for a week and a half. It was a lot of fun to put together.”

Hurst added the show will continue to deviate from The Walking Dead comic books, but hints the final four episodes of Season Nine will bring to screen a devastating shocker from the books.

“The differences are something that people will go, ‘Oh, that’s so cool! I didn’t expect that!’ That’s what I was really happy to see,” Hurst said.

“I can’t really give away too much more, though. Especially the end of this season, the very end of this season. You’ll go, ‘Holy s—.’”

Hurst previously told EW Beta will emerge as a ferocious and capable adversary for Daryl, completely dwarfing the rivalry Daryl shared with flipped Savior Dwight (Austin Amelio).

“The best thing that I can hint at is one of the things that I was excited about; the entire cast is so phenomenal, and what I can hint at is, I guess, to say that Daryl and Beta cross paths, and they see that they’re very similar and very different at the same time, but that they’re worthy adversaries,” he said.

“It’s probably one of the first worthy adversaries that the show has presented to Norman’s character because he’s just such a unique badass, but I guess that’s the best thing is we sort of little by little start to see more and more about who Beta is and put him in some really badass scenarios.”

The Walking Dead next airs the clash between Beta and Daryl in ‘Chokepoint,’ premiering Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

