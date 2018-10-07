‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Pays Tribute to Scott Wilson

The Walking Dead lost a member of its family last night with the passing of iconic actor Scott Wilson, and it looks like one of his former costars is the latest to pay tribute.

Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes on the long-running AMC series, recently took to social media to honor Wilson. You can check out his post below.

Wilson portrayed Hershel Greene in early seasons of The Walking Dead, a role that impacted quite a lot of his fans and costars. Riggs is just the latest cast member of the show to pay his respects, including Khary Payton and Michael Cudlitz.

“Scott will always be remembered as a great actor and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show,” AMC said in a statement. “Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our character’s choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, his family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”

Wilson’s history in Hollywood stretches back more than five decades, and he’s had acclaimed roles in classic films such as In the Heat of the Night, The Great Gatsby, In Cold Blood, and The Ninth Configuration. He passed away from a battle with leukemia at the age of 76.

Wilson’s death came just a few hours after the announcement that he would be returning to The Walking Dead, and would factor into episodes of Season 9 in some way. ComicBook.com can confirm that Wilson had already filmed his scenes for Season 9.

