Walker Stalker Con’s Touching Tribute to ‘The Walking Dead’s Scott Wilson

Walker Stalker Con Atlanta, the annual convention celebrating all things Walking Dead, paid tribute to late Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson with a booth set up in his honor.

Amazing. @WalkrStalkrCon has set up a tribute to Scott Wilson where fans can leave messages and tributes. pic.twitter.com/3bT50UjsGz — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 26, 2018

Fans are encouraged to pay their respects to Wilson, a frequent guest of the convention, who died aged 76 on October 6 from a battle with leukemia. Wilson died just a day before The Walking Dead‘s Season Nine premiere and was slated to appear at the convention, now running through October 28.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Walker Stalker Convention previously remembered Wilson as an “incredible friend” and “one of the kindest souls” who brought “true warmth and joy” to all who knew him.

Since his death, fans who interacted with Wilson across his various convention appearances worldwide have taken to social media to share their memories of the actor and his fan-favorite Hershel.

The new season of The Walking Dead will see Wilson reprise his role as part of the sendoff for exiting Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln, showrunner Angela Kang announced at New York Comic Con. As confirmed by ComicBook.com, Wilson had already filmed his scenes before his death.

Lauren Cohan, who plays Hershel’s daughter Maggie, shared the first look at Wilson’s return to the set of The Walking Dead when paying tribute to the late actor. Hershel will appear as he did in Season Two, his debut season, foregoing the bearded and hobbled look of Season Three and Four.

Multiple Walking Dead cast and crew members attended Wilson’s memorial service in Los Angeles, including Emily Kinney (Beth Greene), Danai Gurira (Michonne), Jon Bernthal (Shane Walsh), IronE Singleton (T-Dog), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Laurie Holden (Andrea), Lennie James (Morgan Jones), Jeryl Prescott Sales (Jacqui), director Ernest Dickerson, Kang, and executive producers Denise Huth and Scott Gimple.

“Scott was always thinking about others,” former Merle Dixon actor Michael Rooker said during his appearance at the convention Friday.

“No matter what was going on in his life, he was always asking if you were okay. He always kept coming and he always kept asking. He was one of the most loving individuals that I knew.”

Wilson’s return to The Walking Dead airs November 4.