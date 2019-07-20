The Walking Dead Season 10 Trailer Has a Horrific Cameo You Might Have Missed

The Walking Dead Season 10 trailer reveals Carol (Melissa McBride) is haunted by visions of murdered son Henry (Matt Lintz), whose bloodied corpse makes a background “cameo” during a close up shot on Carol.

It’s the same horrific sight Carol was greeted with in the penultimate episode of Season 9, “The Calm Before,” where she came across a border comprised of the severed heads of her abducted son and nine other Whisperer victims, including Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Enid (Katelyn Nacon).

The aftermath of that act of terrorism will continue to unfold in Season 10, as some Alexandrians have launched a “silence the Whisperers” propaganda campaign while other survivors navigate their trauma, paranoia and PTSD in unexpected ways.

“One of the great things from the comic book that we got really excited about, there’s this idea of propaganda and paranoia, and this idea of ‘silence the Whisperers,’ which [creator] Robert Kirkman played really well,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

“So there’s definitely a feeling as our group gets into this conflict that keeps building between the Whisperers that’s very different from how the Saviors war played out, where there’s just elements of paranoia but kind of a Cold War feel.”

Because the flesh-clad Whisperers are unlike any enemy the survivors have faced before, how they react to this threat and their forced co-existence with the territorial Whisperers gives the coming season its unique feel — one laced with dark horror.

“We’re dealing with a lot of things also to do with people’s trauma, and the idea of what is real or not real,” Kang said, explaining Carol’s hallucinations. “Things having to do with illusion, or just memory breaking, PTSD. So there’s a lot of stuff that we’re doing that’s pretty unique to the feel of this season.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.