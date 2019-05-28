The Walking Dead Season 10 Spoilers: Negan, Daryl, Carol, and Kids

The Walking Dead has officially begun production on its tenth season. The AMC series is set for a return in October, picking up a few months after the infamous pike sequence took place in Episode 9×15. Following the long winter, the seasons have changed, and the leaves are back on the trees as the survivors are brought back to the television sets for more Sunday night action. Thanks to Skybound’s weekly Mailbag blog, some insight regarding the upcoming tenth season has been revealed.

While movie news is coming “sooner rather than later,” the possibility of a Negan movie has been shut down. That said, fans can expect some more Negan moments, especially after his redemption arc was set up when he rescued Judith. “It’s possible we’ll see more of Negan in Season 10,” the Mailbag reads. “After saving Judith in the blizzard it seems Negan has earned slightly more trust with Michonne and the higher-ups in Alexandria. But by no means is he free. However, at this point in the comics, Negan became a LOT more involved, especially with the Whisperers.”

Meanwhile, Judith and RJ “are doing great” but they won’t be getting any pets like Daniel Salazar does in one of Fear the Walking Dead‘s standout episodes. The time jump might allow for a few major changes, such as Judith and RJ being older or Rosita having had her baby — or being close to it.

Carol and Daryl’s relationship will also continue to be at the forefront of the series as it was late in Season 9. “Unfortunately for you guys we can’t spoil the show,” the Mailbag said. “We CAN, however, acknowledge Daryl and Carol’s incredible friendship only blossomed in Season 9. However, Daryl hasn’t once been romantically involved with someone in the zombie apocalypse. We know, there SEEMED to be something with Beth. There SEEMED to be something with Carol. There SEEMED to be something with Connie. But who knows what’s in store for Season 10!”

Carol has been calling Alexandria home since the fall of the Kingdom late in Season 9. Many of the Kingdom residents have been displaced, living amongst the Alexandria and Hilltop communities moving forward. It is unlikely the Kingdom returns to The Walking Dead.

While Rick won’t be returning to the series, it’s possible Lauren Cohan reprises her role as Maggie following the cancellation of her Whiskey Cavalier series. “Hilltop has a restaurant busboy-level of turnover,” the Mailbag said of the community’s leadership. “At the moment, we don’t know who’s running Hilltop. Ezekiel’s the obvious choice considering his leadership experience, but it’s still up in the air. But for your question – assuming Zeke DID take over and Maggie DID return, one could presume he would give the reins back to her. Zeke is someone who respects tradition and power; it would be out of character for him to stubbornly keep Hilltop to himself. But of course, this is all hypothetical.”

For more teases of what to expect from Season 10 of The Walking Dead, check out Skybound’s Mailbag from insider Johnny O’Dell.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9pm ET.