The Walking Dead’s Melissa McBride Wants an Alpha Showdown so Carol Can Get Vengeance

The Walking Dead star Melissa McBride wants Alpha (Samantha Morton) to look at the flowers for murdering Carol’s son Henry (Matt Lintz).

“I feel the same way. I feel like there deserves to be one, Carol wants vengeance,” McBride said at San Diego Comic-Con when asked about fan calls for a Carol vs. Alpha confrontation.

“It’s hard enough to try to survive in the world where everything in the world itself, the odds are against you, and you go from one day to the next trying to justify going one day to the next, and it’s so hard. ‘Why are you doing this?’ Then you have a human being coming and making that all that much worse and taking things from you. I think there should be a showdown.”

Carol is no longer queen of the shuttered Kingdom following a split with husband Ezekiel (Khary Payton) — who appears to have kindled a romance with Alexandria leader Michonne (Danai Gurira) in the months since the Season 9 finale — but “she’s leading,” McBride added.

“She’s leading her own way, I think, in a big way. And also by season 10, it’s like Carol has been so many different types of people. Every season she comes back and there’s a new evolution, and I think those aspects of Carol are extremely important and they make sense, and they are why she’s still here. It’s a survival mechanism.”

As revealed in the Season 10 trailer, Carol is haunted by graphic visions of her dead son, part of the lingering trauma and PTSD caused by the Whisperers’ show of force that resulted in ten abducted allies being murdered and their heads displayed on pikes marking Whisperer territory.

For former Walking Dead star Madison Lintz, who played Carol’s daughter Sophia in Seasons 1 and 2, Henry’s death is the worst loss she’s suffered yet.

“She’s lost kind of a lot of children. She has a couple of them, not just [Sophia] and Henry. Lizzie and Mika, and Sam, so I feel like this one was definitely a bigger one — the biggest one since Sophia, or even bigger than Sophia,” Lintz said at MCM London Comic Con.

“So it’ll be interesting to see what happens. For the record, when I died, she became a badass. So we’ll see what happens.”

As Carol plainly puts it in the Season 10 trailer: “Bitch has to die.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.