The Walking Dead: Beta Stalks Alexandria in Season 10 Episode 10 Opening Minutes

AMC has released the opening minutes from Sunday’s The Walking Dead 1010, “Stalker,” where our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force. That threat is Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst), dispatched by Alpha (Samantha Morton) to capture traitorous underling Gamma (Thora Birch), real name Mary, who Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) correctly deduced is the spy undermining the Whisperer camp. Under orders to return Gamma alive for punishment in front of Alpha’s pack, Beta crosses enemy lines through an underground tunnel before exploiting a secret entrance carved out by Whisperer spy Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) — allowing Beta to quietly infiltrate the unsuspecting Alexandria.

“The following episode is one that I think is really cool,” showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly following TWD‘s midseason 10 premiere. “We have a horror movie in Alexandria, which I think is really pretty fun. And we follow Daryl, because he wants to know what has become of Connie and Magna in this cave. That takes him on a different route though. And this whole thing with the Whisperers just continues to heat up and explode into in a very Whisperer-specific way.”

While Daryl (Norman Reedus) attempts to rescue Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker), who are trapped beneath a mound of rubble in a cave filled with walkers and Whisperers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) find themselves holding down the fort when an enemy finds their way to Alexandria’s front gate.

Alpha’s lingering attachment to disowned daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and Mary’s promotion from nameless Whisperer to “Gamma” are just two of the “little things that are starting to gnaw” at the usually unquestioning Beta, already unnerved by Negan’s growing presence among the Whisperers.

“It just makes him wonder a little bit. And Alpha feels that there are ways in which Beta is judging her actions, and that causes her to have a little bit of pause about him too. When leaders feel like they’re being judged, they often react accordingly,” Kang told EW after the Whisperer-centric “We Are the End of the World” earlier this season. “So it’s all part of the very interesting psychology of the Whisperers that we’ve been having fun just playing with, and guessing at what kinds of things they might be thinking and doing based on what is so beautifully done in the comics.”

