The Walking Dead: Daryl Goes Back to Save Connie and Magna in Season 10 Episode 10 Clip

Daryl (Norman Reedus) stalks the Whisperers when returning to the cave where Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) are trapped in a sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 1010, "Stalker," premiering Sunday on AMC. Daryl, Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and Connie's sister Kelly (Angel Theory) narrowly escaped the cave where Alpha (Samantha Morton) placed her walker horde, but Connie and Magna were unable to get clear before a stick of dynamite dropped by Carol brought down the heroes' makeshift exit. Besides the tons of rubble trapping Connie and Magna, the cave's only entrance is now blocked by a wave of walkers and Whisperers.

"The following episode is one that I think is really cool," showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly of the upcoming "Stalker." "We have a horror movie in Alexandria, which I think is really pretty fun. And we follow Daryl, because he wants to know what has become of Connie and Magna in this cave. That takes him on a different route though. And this whole thing with the Whisperers just continues to heat up and explode into in a very Whisperer-specific way."

Daryl stalks the Whisperers in this #TWD sneak. Don’t miss a new episode this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/WNECL530l7 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 28, 2020

The midseason premiere also saw Alpha order Beta (Ryan Hurst) to track down and return Gamma (Thora Birch) to the Whisperer camp, alive, so that she can be punished after Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) planted suspicions she's a spy for the enemy. The mission will bring Beta to Alexandria, putting Rosita (Christian Serratos) and other community members in grave danger, while Daryl must survive a vicious and bloody brawl if he hopes to rescue the trapped heroes.

"There are two people that got buried within the cave, whether alive or dead, our people don't know," Kang told Insider after the midseason 10 premiere ended with most of the heroes headed home. "That triggers the next set of adventures for Daryl where he, on the search, is going to find some things that are unexpected. And I think emotionally, for our characters, just the question of whether they're alive or dead really has a lot of impact on them going forward. We will eventually find out the fate of Magna and Connie. But in the meantime, there's a lot of our characters such as Carol, who are living with the guilt, or people who are activated to try to find them, or just deal with the emotional fallout from it."

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.