The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 10 “Stalker” Preview Released

AMC has published the preview for The Walking Dead 1010, “Stalker,” ahead of its Sunday, March 1 premiere. In the midseason premiere, “Squeeze,” only Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and Kelly (Angel Theory) were able to escape the cave where they were trapped with Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) walker horde, but Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) were unable to get out before a cave-in covered their planned exit in tons of immovable rubble. Elsewhere, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) ratted out Gamma (Thora Birch) as the Whisperer spy, making her a target for Beta (Ryan Hurst).

“Our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force,” reads the synopsis for “Stalker.” Earlier trailers for the half-season showed Beta breaking into the walled-off community by exploiting a secret entrance fashioned by Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas), a spy sent by Alpha to infiltrate and undermine Alexandria.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In “Squeeze,” Alpha’s suspicions about Gamma were confirmed when Beta reported she failed to reach the border with a message for the enemy. “I want you to track her down,” Alpha said. “Bring her to me.” If she’s betrayed her alpha, Beta growled, he’ll kill her. But Alpha has different plans for the suspected traitor, telling Beta, “I will deal with her. And the pack will watch.”

Beta is under orders to bring Gamma in alive, but no such protections exist for unsuspecting Alexandrians like Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), who must step up while mother and Alexandria security head Michonne (Danai Gurira) is away on a mission to retrieve weapons she believes can end the Whisperer threat.

It’s a threat Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) wants to end swiftly and without mercy, having already tasted blood after savagely stabbing a captured Dante to death to avenge the murder of Siddiq (Avi Nash). When Gamma shows up at Alexandria’s front gates, she won’t be taken to kindly by the suspicious Alexandrians — and she’ll find herself facing dangers from both sides despite already supplying Aaron with valuable intelligence that could end the Whisperer War before it begins.

Elsewhere, Daryl will find himself engaged in a vicious fight for his life when he returns to the entrance of the cave where Connie and Magna remain trapped.

The Walking Dead 1010, “Stalker,” premieres Sunday, March 1 at 9/8c on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.