Following the reveal of Season 10B episode titles and official descriptions for episodes 1009, “Squeeze,” and 1010, “Stalker,” synopses for episodes 1011 and 1012 of The Walking Dead have been released. Listings on the Writers Guild of America West website earlier revealed episode titles “Stalker,” “Morning Star,” and “Walk With Us,” as well as upcoming episode credits: “Stalker” is penned by Jim Barnes, “Morning Star” by co-executive producer Julia Ruchman & executive story editor Vivian Tse, and “Walk With Us” by co-executive producers Eli Jorne & Nicole Mirante-Matthews. Now a newly uncovered episode title for what is believed to be the sendoff episode for Michonne (Danai Gurira) has surfaced.

“With the Whisperers coming for Hilltop, the communities must decide whether to run or fight,” reads a synopsis for 1011, “Morning Star,” according to listings. This could be when the Whisperers, wielding flaming arrows and other weapons, launch an attack on the community now led by Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), as shown in trailers for the half-season.

The synopsis for 1012, “What We Become,” reads: “Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons.”

The episode is scripted by Tse, writer of Season 9 episode “Stradivarius” and co-writer of “Scars,” a Michonne-centric episode that revealed her shared trauma with Daryl (Norman Reedus). In the months after Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) disappearance and presumed death, Daryl and a pregnant Michonne were forced to kill several violent children corrupted by Michonne’s old friend Jocelyn (Rutina Wesley) when Michonne’s young daughter, Judith, was kidnapped.

“What We Become” borrows its title from Volume 10 of creator Robert Kirkman’s comic books, containing issues #55-#60. In that stretch of the comic books, Rick Grimes and his band of survivors escorted a purported scientist — Eugene Porter — towards Washington, D.C., on a mission to cure the mysterious virus that caused the global outbreak.

In the midseason finale, “The World Before,” Michonne encountered lone survivor Virgil (Kevin Carroll) when he was discovered stranded at Oceanside. Desperate to return home to his family, Michonne agreed to sail Virgil to his home on Bloodsworth Island in exchange for weapons needed to destroy the walker horde corralled by enemy Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

But the mission doesn’t go as planned, and Michonne will be faced with grave danger when she returns in “What We Become.”

“There is more story for her. There’s some meaty content with her that will hopefully be cool for the audience,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told The Hollywood Reporter, adding Michonne’s journey sees her faced with “some really emotional and complicated decisions.”

The episode will also feature flashbacks to early-apocalypse Michonne and will address her heartbreak over the murder of close friend Siddiq (Avi Nash), who also shared a close bond with her late son Carl (Chandler Riggs).

“There’s going to be some stuff that will introduce some very interesting intrigue in her story as well. I hope we’ve done right by [Gurira],” Kang said. “I think she’s just absolutely brilliant. That’s about as much as I can say without giving too much away.”

TWD returns Sunday, Feb. 23 with its midseason 10 premiere, ahead of the March 1 premiere of "Stalker." "Morning Star" premieres March 8, followed by "What We Become" March 15.