The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Teases Combustible and “Fricking Crazy” Season 10

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus promises Season 10 gets “fricking crazy” and “mind-blowing” as the conflict against Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers heats up. After a Soviet satellite crash landed on Earth, igniting a blaze that threatened to consume Oceanside, the survivors were forced to cross into Whisperer territory. With lines drawn on both sides, and dangerous levels of fear and paranoia taking grip of the allied communities, the Cold War-like feel in TWD‘s tenth year is just the beginning: behind-the-scenes veterans with the zombie drama since its Frank Darabont-steered first season are “freaking out” over 10, the sophomore season under showrunner Angela Kang.

“I hope you’re excited for The Walking Dead, because this season’s fricking crazy. It’s so good this season,” Reedus said at ACE Comic Con Midwest. “There are things that are gonna happen this season that are mind-blowing, and the sets are huge, it’s just nuts. Everybody on our crew, who have been there for ten years, are freaking out over this season. And they’re kinda hard to phase, ’cause they’re there every single day, but it’s nuts.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reedus then singled out Kang, a veteran on the series since its second season in 2011, whose stewardship of Season 9 resulted in TWD‘s highest-rated season on Rotten Tomatoes.

“This season’s a whole brand new thing. I think Angela Kang’s doing a great job as the showrunner this season,” Reedus said, prompting rousing cheers with Kang’s mention.

Asked to summarize Season 10 in one word, Reedus barely hesitated. “Combustible. How’s that work?” he said. “The whole thing is flammable. Just wait. It gets really crazy.”

In Season 10, Daryl is overseeing the militia-like fighting force assembled in the defense against the Whisperers and he’s grudgingly abiding by their rules: as he tells freshly returned best friend Carol (Melissa McBride), “No reason to start sh-t if we don’t gotta.” It’s part of what makes Daryl a “different dude” in the six-plus years since the disappearance and presumed death of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

“Daryl is such a different character this year. It’s nice when he moves,” Reedus previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “The ghosts of the people who were here before him are weighing on his shoulders. He’s a different dude now. Alpha came to the door of the Hilltop, knocked on it, and asked to speak with the leader. I’m visiting, no one says anything, so I go, ‘Okay, I guess I’ll go talk to her.’ That’s not season five Daryl. Back then, Daryl would have said, ‘Whatever. Keep knocking.’ I find myself in all these situations thinking, ‘Hershel could have done this. Rick would have done that.’ There’s a lot of that this year.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.