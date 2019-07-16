First Fiery Image From ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Released

The first look at Season 10 of The Walking Dead has officially been revealed. A photo from the upcoming episodes was released online ahead of the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con which is set for this Friday. Production began in late April, with the AMC zombie series now having shot nearly half of its Season 10 episodes with production scheduled to run through to November.

The image sees Danai Gurira swinging her sword in the woods at what might be a Whisperer or might be a walker. As the threats have evolved recently, it is unclear whether the actress’ Michonne character is actually facing a dead threat or a threat disguised as the dead.

Check out the first fiery image from Season 10 of The Walking Dead below!

“One of the things that we have going on this season is, we’re continuing some explorations of natural elements and how they play into our world,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang tells EW. “And fire is one of those elements that comes into play in a few key ways that twist the story in a way that will be pretty exciting.”

Although the walkers and the Whisperers are a looming threat, the fire seen above also won’t be doing anyone any favors. “Fire is terrifying now,” Kang said. “But we sort of take for granted that we have people that can deal with it. It obviously has very different implications for our people in an apocalyptic world.”

Kang, however, stopped short of revealing any other details regarding the photo above. “I don’t want to give too much away about this particular story because hopefully there’s some unexpected aspects to it,” she said. “But we will definitely see our people trying to contend with things that they can’t handle in the same ways that we do in our world now.”

Although Danai Gurira is expected to exit the role of Michonne in the upcoming season and will likely not be involved with production through November, the AMC series has cleverly planned its production to maximize the longevity of the character’s role.

The Walking Dead will return for its tenth season in October.