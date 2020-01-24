The Walking Dead Midseason Premiere Clip Released

AMC has released the first clip from The Walking Dead midseason premiere, “Squeeze,” showing a knife-clutching Daryl (Norman Reedus) outside the cave that has trapped Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Magna (Nadia Hilker). The heroes were ensnared by Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), who goaded archenemy Carol into a chase that ended with the group surrounded by the same walker horde they set out to locate from intel passed along by Gamma (Thora Birch).

“We’ve trapped a bunch of people in a cave full of walkers, so we have to tell that story. So, that’s definitely going to be a big part of when we pick back up,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly of the second half of the season. “Obviously, we have Negan embedded with the Whisperers, so we’ll continue to kind of tell the story that’s involved there.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kang continued, “And then, not necessarily specific to the episode back, but just as a whole, at this point now some lines have been crossed, right? The border has been crossed by both sides. There have been these acts of war and so things are now escalating very, very fast. And we kind of get to the big conflict between the Whisperers and our people.”

Amid escalating tensions between the survivors and the Whisperers, Michonne (Danai Gurira) set off on what should be a four-day round trip at sea with Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to retrieve weapons needed to wipe out Alpha’s horde.

“It’s going to come to a head in the back half and we’ll see how that plays out. And hopefully, there are some interesting twists and turns and surprises along the way,” added Kang. “We will deal with what happens with Michonne and Virgil and the rest of that journey. And it’s been announced that this is Danai’s last year on the program. So, we’ll send her off.”

According to Morton, the horror movie-inspired midseason premiere kicks off a twist-filled second half of the season.

“We haven’t finished the season yet, so there’s lots more amazing things to come,” she said in a recent interview. “I was just constantly shocked reading the scripts thinking, ‘Really?! Oh my gosh.’ Just when you think it can’t get any more scarier, or any more ‘what?!’ — it does.”

TWD Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.