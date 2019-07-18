The Walking Dead Season 10 Premiere Date Revealed

The milestone 10th season of The Walking Dead will be returning in the middle of the fall television season, AMC has revealed. In fact, the next season of the show is set to bow October 6th, according to the network.

Though exact details on the season remain to be publicly revealed, series showrunner Angela Kang previously said the show will explore trauma, paranoid, and PTSD after the shocking events of The Walking Dead Season 9.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of the great things from the comic book that we got really excited about, there’s this idea of propaganda and paranoia, and this idea of ‘silence the Whisperers,’ which [creator] Robert Kirkman played really well,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

“So there’s definitely a feeling as our group gets into this conflict that keeps building between the Whisperers that’s very different from how the Saviors war played out, where there’s just elements of paranoia but kind of a Cold War feel.”

The show is also set to undergo another time jump, though it might not be as larger as the ones seen in the show in the past.

“We’re also having a lot of fun with the fact that the last time our people were in a war, it was automatic weapons and gunfire, but we’re just not really in that period of time anymore. So we’re working on some battle stuff that is unlike anything we’ve done on the show, which I’m super-excited about,” Kang said.

“[Director and executive producer Greg Nicotero] has been in rehearsals for some stuff we’re about to shoot that I think is pretty cool. That’s some of the stuff that look-wise, feel-wise is unique to the start of season 10.”

Dealing with this new way of life imposed by the Whisperers comes as TWD undergoes another minor time jump of at least a few months.

“They’ve been living with some of the Whisperers’ rules, and we’ll see that some things have changed and some people have done some unexpected things in the time that has passed to deal with the trauma at the end of last season,” Kang teased.

What do you hope happens this season on The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!