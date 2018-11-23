‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Currently in Development

While Angela Kang has been putting together The Walking Dead‘s best string of episodes in years in her debut run as showrunner, she isn’t allowing herself much time to sit back and enjoy. The Walking Dead Season Nine recently wrapped production and Kang is already working on Season 10’s story.

“It feels great,” Kang told ComicBook.com of her first year as showrunner. “It’s such a whirlwind when we’re making the season, so it just whipped by. And obviously we’re still in post on the second half of the season, and we’ve got some exciting stuff coming up, so that’s really fun to work on, but I’m glad that the first season is out there and that fans seem to be responding well to it, and we appreciate it. Everybody worked really hard this season.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the show’s ratings don’t accurately reflect the uptick in quality the show has seen in its eight episodes of Season Nine to date, critical and fan praise are doing their part to keep people watching at a pivotal point for the show. Earlier this year, the series lost its lead actor Andrew Lincoln and popular supporting player Lauren Cohan. With Season Nine under her belt, Kang is steadily developing the next batch of episodes which will air in the fall on 2019.

“I’m already working on season 10 stuff,” Kang admits. “Yeah, trying to get a little bit of a jump on it, so after I do this round of press calls today I’m actually gonna jump back in with a couple of my senior writers and we’re gonna talk about some stuff, just because it’s like we want to get a head start on things. But it’s sort of like the process doesn’t end on our side of it, because it takes about a year and a half to make a season of the show, but we always air about the same time every year, so there’s always about like a half a year overlap.”

While the details of Season 10’s narrative are being kept a secret for the time being, Kang does admit there is fully planning on having Cohan return to her role as Maggie with next year’s production.

“We will hopefully come back to Maggie’s story in Season 10,” Kang said. “Lauren and I have been texting about some things, and we’re hopefully gonna schedule a conversation, but Georgie’s group is definitely out there in the world doing some stuff, and I have some notion of what they’re up to. They may also be part of the universe in general. That’s really up to Scott [Gimple], but we’ll see how it all plays out. In our minds, there’s a lot of things going on in the world around our characters and the way that it intersects with our story, that’s part of what we’re talking about currently.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.