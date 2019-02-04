‘The Walking Dead’ Renewed For Season 10

The Walking Dead has officially been renewed for a Season 10.

AMC’s zombie series which launched in 2010 will now continue into 2020. With eight episodes remaining in Season Nine, new showrunner Angela Kang shared a promotional video on her Instagram account to celebrate the show’s renewal. As the series moves forward, it will focus on exploring the villainous Whisperer group, which is exactly what the Season 10 renewal announcement did.

Check out the video from Kang’s Instagram which announced The Walking Dead Season 10 below!

View this post on Instagram Season 10! #twd #thewalkingdead A post shared by Angela Kang (@angelakkang) on Feb 4, 2019 at 1:00pm PST

Fans of the AMC show can expect the series to dive into Whisperer War territory, as the story is laid out in Robert Kirkman’s comics. Samantha Morton is set to make her debut as Alpha in the Mid-Season Nine premiere with Ryan Hurst as Beta coming shortly after her.

The renewal also allows Kang to further explore her technique as showrunner. Since taking over, Kang has earned an impressive bit of praise from critics and fans during a pivotal year for the AMC series. “It feels great,” Kang told ComicBook.com. “It’s such a whirlwind when we’re making the season, so it just whipped by. And obviously we’re still in post on the second half of the season, and we’ve got some exciting stuff coming up, so that’s really fun to work on, but I’m glad that the first season is out there and that fans seem to be responding well to it, and we appreciate it. Everybody worked really hard this season.”

During a conversation in November, Kang admitted she was already focusing on the story for Season 10 having recently wrapped production on Season Nine. “I’m already working on season 10 stuff,” she said. “Yeah, trying to get a little bit of a jump on it, so after I do this round of press calls today I’m actually gonna jump back in with a couple of my senior writers and we’re gonna talk about some stuff, just because it’s like we want to get a head start on things. But it’s sort of like the process doesn’t end on our side of it, because it takes about a year and a half to make a season of the show, but we always air about the same time every year, so there’s always about like a half a year overlap.”

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.