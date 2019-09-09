The Walking Dead Season 10: “Together We Survive” Trailer Released

AMC published an animated teaser trailer ahead of the October 6 premiere of The Walking Dead Season 10.

“Our survival brought us together. We are a community of equals. Together we are stronger,” narrates King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). “We share the bond of our common mortality with all who would join us in peace and fairness. For those who would find common ground, this world is yours by right. Bound by a common trust, life, and our humanity, we are making the world new again. Our welfare and safety are our highest priorities. If war comes, our sacred trust is in the lives and welfare of us all. Together, we survive.”

The teaser highlights imagery depicting the conflict between the survivors — led by Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Ezekiel — and the skin-wearing Whisperers, commanded by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst).

Season 10 brings a “Cold War feel” as the survivors’ last encounter with the Whisperers — where Team Family discovered the Whisperers gruesomely murdered multiple victims, including Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Kingdom prince Henry (Matt Lintz) — have left the residents of the Alexandria and Kingtop communities traumatized and paranoid.

“We’re dealing with a lot of things also to do with people’s trauma, and the idea of what is real or not real. Things having to do with illusion, or just memory breaking, PTSD. So there’s a lot of stuff that we’re doing that’s pretty unique to the feel of this season,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW. “We’re also having a lot of fun with the fact that the last time our people were in a war, it was automatic weapons and gunfire, but we’re just not really in that period of time anymore. So we’re working on some battle stuff that is unlike anything we’ve done on the show, which I’m super-excited about.”

It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead, the Whisperers are seemingly a fight the survivors cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, October 6 at 9/8c on AMC.