‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Blu-Ray Art, Release Date Revealed

The Walking Dead Season Eight, also known as the All Out War arc, is headed to blu-ray and DVD.

The Season Eight blu-ray set, which is available for pre-order on Amazon and set for release on August 21, 2018, features the key are from the back half of the show’s eighth season. It is available for $58.75 on blu-ray and $37.99 on DVD from Amazon. On its cover is Andrew Lincoln’s Rick, Danai Gurira’s Michonne, and Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon as the characters rally in the war against Negan and his Saviors.

The blu-ray set will come with a slew of extra features and possibly some deleted scenes which have yet to be revealed:

Audio commentaries: Episode 8×03 with Scott Gimple and Matt Negrete Episode 8×04 with Scott Gimple and Dan Liu Episode 8×16 with Scott Gimple and Angela Kang

“Carl Grimes: Leaving a Legacy” Featurette

“In Memoriam” Featurette

“The Price of War” Featurette

There is no official word on whether or not the infamous “F-takes” centered around Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan will be included. Season Six’s blu-ray set included an alternate version of Negan’s introductory scene from the season’s finale, featuring 23 uses of the F-word, more accurately mirroring the character’s comic bok counterpart. Season Seven, however, left the alternate takes using the foul language out.

A recent change to AMC policy prompted an expectation for the F-word to be used in Season Eight, following Fear the Walking Dead‘s quota-fill of two uses per season. The Walking Dead elected to steer clear of the extra foul language, despite filming several scenes with it.

“This season, Rick brings ‘All Out War’ to Negan and his forces,” The Walking Dead Season Eight synopsis reads. “The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless — but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.”

The back half of Season Eight sang a bit of a different tune, as Rick’s horrific and tragic loss of Carl fueled his anger and desire to defeat Negan, ultimately sparing the villain’s life as a result.

“At the very center — Rick, having been distracted by the conflict, has just returned home to learn that Carl, who heroically shepherded the Alexandrians to safety during Negan’s attack, has been bitten by a walker,” the Season 8B synopsis reads. Once his sole motivation in this otherwise stark existence, Rick is forced to deal with this reality. Carl has always been a beacon of hope, a symbol for the remaining thread of humanity — lessons that the survivors around him would be wise to take with them as this war surges onward.

“But Rick isn’t the only person who’s living in peril. Aaron and Enid are in a dire situation at Oceanside — unclear if they’re in friendly territory, or if they’ve just made new enemies. Father Gabriel will do his part in attempting to smuggle Dr. Carson safely back to the Hilltop and a pregnant Maggie is wrestling with the many moral gray areas that come with leadership during war. In a standoff with the Saviors, she must decide how to proceed with the dozens of POW lives she’s currently in control of, as well as new complications that come with being a leader.

“In addition to the war, Negan continues to deal with struggles within his ranks as workers, traitors, and others’ thirst for power cause conflict at the Sanctuary. Having gifted the Saviors a major victory, Eugene’s loyalty is repeatedly tested as new obstacles present themselves.

“As all-out-war consumes us, the line between good and evil continues to blur. People fighting for what they believe in. Everybody working together for something bigger — to feel safe and have a world worth living in.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.