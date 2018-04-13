Why Austin Amelio Can’t Wait For ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale

Despite his Dwight character being in a horrific position heading into The Walking Dead Season Eight finale, Austin Amelio has some of his favorite moments coming up in the big episode this Sunday.

“This finale, it was unbelievable,” Amelio told ComicBook.com. “I can’t wait for you guys to see it. It really is. There’s a lot of things in this finale that get tied up. I know, for me, some of my favorite scenes that I’ve shot since I’ve been on the show are in this finale.”

Of course, Dwight could possibly be in much better shape had he not snitched on Simon in Episode 8×15. As Simon attempted to overthrow Negan, Dwight elected to tell the Savior leader in an effort to have Simon killed. It was successful but only lead to Dwight’s betrayal of Negan being also revealed. Amelio, however, admits “Simon’s a maniac,” and says his character made the right move.

“Dwight is pretty intentioned on following through with his plan so I think siding with Simon would’ve messed all of that up. I don’t think he regrets it at all. It sucks he got caught but there’s nothing he could really do about that. I don’t think he had any idea that Laura was gonna be in his room waiting for him. S— happens, I guess.”

While it was Laura who outed Dwight, calling him a “scum weasel” in the process, Amelio still has plenty of love for the actress portraying her. “[Lindsley Register] is like the sweetest little lady ever,” Amelio said.” I think she had a blast with that part.”

Ironically enough, the episode which will conclude the All Out War saga, will see Dwight being forced to wear the same jumpsuit he made Daryl wear when this all began early in Season Seven. “Dude, it sucks! The worst,” Amelio said of the outfit. “You know, when I was trying it on, I took a selfie and was flicking off Norman [Reedus] in the photo, but they’re like gigantic oversized sweatpants with a big ‘A’ on it that stands for ‘a–hole!’ You know? That’s not fun, at all!”

As much fun as being bad can be, Amelio prefers playing the good guy when it comes to the fan and his interactions with them. “As much as I like to ruffle up the fans and have them be soft about what I’m doing, it’s a little more fun to have them liking me a little more because we do all of these conventions and everything,” Amelio said. “It is fun to have some more people come up and hang out with me instead of being like, ‘I don’t know if I want to meet that guy.’”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.