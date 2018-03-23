‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Extended

The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight finale’s run time has been revealed, debuting before an extended Season Four premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×16 is titled “Wrath,” and will broadcast on AMC from 9:00 pm ET through 10:10 pm ET, when Fear the Walking Dead‘s “What’s Your Story?” Episode 4×01 begins, broadcasting through 11:17 pm ET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight finale leading directly into Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season Four premiere is an intentional move to hook viewers for the journey of Morgan Jones as his crossover to the sibling series begins. Both episodes will also play in theaters, with tickets available via Fathom Events.

“There are four things that happen that could be the finale, and they all go off at once at the same time,” Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus told EW. “They head in different directions, and they’re all individually as good as the next, and they’re all very, very satisfying. I like that about it. I like that it’s not just one person’s story. There are probably four, maybe five, different directions that the show could’ve ended on and it went in all of them. It’s very satisfying.”

The episode is being billed as the conclusion to the long-running feud between Rick and Negan, as the All Out War dust will finally settle as the bad-blood has been boiling since the Season Six finale in April of 2016.

The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple (who exits the role in favor of a promotion to Chief Content Officer after Season Eight) expressed similar sentiments to Reedus’ regarding the finale Season Eight episode. “It’s very big,” Gimple said. “Probably currently a little too big. It was pretty amazing the scope of some of the things that we got to do. And yet the emotional intensity was insane. And it very much sets up the start of the next story.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.