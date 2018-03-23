‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Satisfies With Four Big Things

Season finales of The Walking Dead are usually teased with words like “death” and “explosive.” Season Eight, however, is getting a word fans are eager to hear as the All Out War story finally reaches a conclusion: “satisfying.”

Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus opened up about the final episode of The Walking Dead Season Eight while talking to EW, teasing a last chapter which will be similar to the rest of the episodes before it in the same season. Much of the season has been scattered across various plotlines and communities in the same episode, which might be why Reedus says, “There are about four elements of the finale that are great on their own.”

Each of those four elements are going to leave fans content with the conclusion of Rick and Negan’s feud if Reedus’ sentiments are any indication.

“There are four things that happen that could be the finale, and they all go off at once at the same time,” Reedus said. “They head in different directions, and they’re all individually as good as the next, and they’re all very, very satisfying. I like that about it. I like that it’s not just one person’s story. There are probably four, maybe five, different directions that the show could’ve ended on and it went in all of them. It’s very satisfying.”

The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple (who exits the role in favor of a promotion to Chief Content Officer after Season Eight) expressed similar sentiments to the same outlet. “It’s very big,” Gimple said.. “Probably currently a little too big. It was pretty amazing the scope of some of the things that we got to do. And yet the emotional intensity was insane. And it very much sets up the start of the next story.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.