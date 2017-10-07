‘The Walking Dead’ Confirms the F-Word Can Now Be Used

If you think The Walking Dead is too extreme for TV, then hold on to your f*cking horses, because the network cable series can now officially drop the F-bomb!

During The Walking Dead press conference at New York Comic Con 2017, the cast and producers confirmed that indeed they will be able to use that particular profanity when season 8 arrives, with Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan telling reporters, “F*ck yes! F*ckin’ f*ck! It’s a year f*ckin’ late! That’s was all I got on that. I’m real excited. I think we should’ve had that rule.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Television as a whole (but especially network cable stations) have been pushing the boundaries of what is profanity, all along. On the one hand, The Walking Dead using “cuss words” isn’t so outrageous, given all the violence and gore the show displays; however, it’s equally true that it’s a slippery slope, and once one show breaks that glass ceiling, other shows can take it too far.

For now however, those with more conservative opinions about vulgar language shouldn’t be too worried. As Morgan later revealed, “You only get two in a year so we’re gonna be fighting for them.”

Some fans of The Walking Dead may hear that caveat and think of that rule as a censorship cop-out; however, as series producer Gale Anne Hurd reminded reporters, this is progress! “There was a time where Rick had to say ‘screw you.’”

The Walking Dead will return for season 8 (dropping bodies and f-bombs) on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC.